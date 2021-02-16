The U.S. Post office at Jonesville did not deliver mail today and may not tomorrow due to hazardous road conditions.
This includes the Monterey and Acme areas in Concordia Parish.
Carriers are not able to safely pull off the road to reach mailboxes.
The Jonesville Post Office is open today for regular window activities and mail pickup.
Customers must have an ID that matches the mail for pick up per USPS guidelines.
