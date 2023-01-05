In 2021, there were 315 fatal crashes in Louisiana that involved at least one driver who had been drinking, according to data from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety (CARTS) at Louisiana State University.
That number accounted for the most alcohol-related crashes reported in 13 years.
“Since the pandemic, we have seen an alarming increase in traffic deaths, mostly because of driver behavior,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Commission. “Speeding, distractions, impaired driving—these are the leading causes of crashes, and they are a direct result of poor decision-making by drivers.”
CARTS records also show people used mobile phones while they were driving and caused 850 crashes that injured or killed someone. That number was the highest it has ever been in Louisiana and officials have repeatedly said those numbers were likely low because drivers in crashes are not likely to self-report mobile phone usage just before the crash.
“Distracted driving is one of those things in which people believe that everyone else is the problem,” Freeman said. “It doesn’t matter how good a driver actually is. If drivers are looking at or handling their phones while driving, they cease to be good drivers and that’s how crashes happen.”
While not strictly a driver behavior, the lack of seat belt usage continues to be a major contributor to injuries and deaths in crashes. Last year, 52.8 percent of all people who died in crashes either were not wearing a seat belt or were not wearing it properly.
“Just having good driving habits on your mind is key to being a better driver,” Freeman said. “We too often take driving for granted, as though it were an automated task. By focusing on our driving, we are more aware of what’s going on around us and help contribute to a safer Louisiana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.