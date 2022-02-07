For the second straight year, Vidalia High senior Mickey Hogan was named to the Louisiana All-State Band. But this year is a lot different.
Hogan played the flute in the band last year. He served as the Vidalia High Band Drum Major this year.
Or, as he likes to call it, “Doing the arm thing.”
Hogan said it’s also more special earning state honors as a senior.
“And last year there was no concert, there was no performance because of COVID,” Hogan said. “This year there is. It will be in Baton Rouge on February 17. It’s awesome to be able to go out with a bang.”
Hogan said COVID has definitely changed the way things are done for band members, as well.
“Before COVID, people would go to a particular place in their district, which we’re District I based out of Monroe,” Hogan said. “I would have gone to Monroe and performed in the first round of auditions. If you pass that you would move on to the second round which is held at one location across the entire state. This year the first round was the same, I did go to Monroe. But then after passing that I submitted a video through a Google drive.”
Hogan then got the news that he was selected.
“I was excited,” Hogan said. “I am very humbled to make it again.”
Hogan was uniform manager for the Vidalia High band last year.
“We would fit people individually,” he said. “I didn’t give that up, I was still pretty big in that. But I was drum major, so I had to do ‘the arm thing.’”
Hogan said he was one of three who tried out for drum major.
We had to audition for that,” Hogan said. “I was prepared, but I didn’t know what was going to happen. Everyone did well. It was so much fun being drum major. It’s a leadership position. During practices I would conduct, and there may be times where I wanted to go back over some things and work some things out. It’s like what you would expect from a conductor or coach. And I was making sure things got done.”
Hogan said he had no intention of playing in the high school band growing up.
“I’ve always liked music,” he said. “My aunt is a choral director in Hattiesburg, and she used to bring these keyboards over to my grandmother’s house. I just liked that. In sixth grade I was in choir, we had a small choir program. We actually performed with the band concert at the high school. I got hooked on the music. They didn’t offer choir after that year. It wasn’t until my freshman year of high school that I thought ‘Well, maybe I should join the band.’ All my friends were in the band. It wasn’t so much about playing an instrument, I wanted to be a part of that with them. I was thinking maybe I won’t learn an instrument, but I’ll be one to do the uniforms.”
Hogan then decided to play the flute.
“It’s just the one that made since with brass,” he said. “So I decided to try this.”
Hogan can also play the clarinet, oboe and saxaphone.
“Flute is my favorite and the one I play the best,” he said.
Hogan is president of the Vidalia High Key Club.
“We worked in the Stewpot three days before Thanksgiving, was part of the Angel Tree and Santa Seniors and assisted with Habitat for Humanity.
Hogan said it really hasn’t hit him that this is his last year at Vidalia High. He did say the band’s last performance, in which Vidalia’s band played at halftime at Ferriday because Ferriday did not have enough members, was different.
“I was so grateful they were cheering for us as much and as hard as their people,” he said.
Hogan said he is grateful for being able to have Dale Young as Vidalia band director.
“He has been a catalyst,” Hogan said. “He was the one who gave me a flute to practice with. And he has found so many opportunities for me to continue my music career.”
Hogan has been accepted to LSU and into the College of Music and Scholarship Program.
He is double majoring in music and Psychology, which right now is his future career.
“I spend part-time at Vidalia Lower working an inclusion class for those with learning disabilities,” he said.
But for the near future he has one goal.
“I want to play in that Golden Band from Tigerland,” he said.
