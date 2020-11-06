Louisiana State Police detectives arrested 23-year-old, Tyrique Jones, an inmate in the Concordia Parish Jail. Jones was charged with the 2nd degree murder of 21-year-old, Frank Taylor, who is also an inmate in the Concordia Parish Jail.
Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said both inmates involved in the altercation came to the Ferriday prison from south Louisiana.
On Friday, October 30, 2020, LSP Detectives were contacted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a homicide that had occurred in their jail. After responding to the crime scene and through investigative means, it was determined that Jones and Taylor became involved in an altercation. During the altercation, Taylor was seriously injured and transported to Riverland Medical Center, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Jones was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail with this additional charge.
This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.
