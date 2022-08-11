Former Ferriday businessman and civic leader Joe Pasternack, Jr, died Wednesday in New Orleans. He was 90.
A memorial service will take place for family and friends on Friday, August 12 at 3 p.m. at Touro Synagogue, 4238 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans.
Pasternack was a cornerstone of Ferriday for years. He was born on August 1, 1932, in Ferriday, Louisiana, the son of Agatha and the late Joe Pasternack Sr.
The Pasternacks lived in Ferriday for over a generation and played a central role in the community.
“Ferriday was near and dear to his heart,” Joe Pasternack III said of his father. “Growing up in Ferriday at an early age, Ferriday was such an important part of life for his family and for him specifically.”
Joe Pasternack III has been the head men’s basketball coach at Cal-Santa Barbara since 2017, earning Big West Coach of the Year honors in 2020-21.
“My dad’s work ethic at the store rubbed off on me,” Pasternack said. “His work was his passion. He was sleeping recently one night, and in the middle of the night he woke up and told his sitter he had to go to Ferriday.”
Joe Pasternack Jr., graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1954. Joe was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Following graduation, Joe joined the United States Air Force where he served as a Deputy Finance Officer at Edwards Air Force Base in California. After serving his country, he returned to Ferriday and joined his father in the family business, the Pasternack’s Store.
In 1972, he married Sarah Teles. The family then moved from Ferriday to New Orleans. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sarah Teles Pasternack, their son Joe Pasternack III (Lindsay) and grandchildren, Joe Pasternack IV, Lilly Rose Pasternack, Max Saltz, and Sarah’s daughters Leslie Mcgavran (Greg), Paige Lubritz (Randy) and Jody Dorsey (Bren), and a devoted circle of friends.
Pasternack’s building on First Street housed a variety of businesses – furniture, clothing, grocery, hardware and drug stores since 1913. It closed in 1983.
Joe operated the family business for over 20 years before moving to New Orleans. In 1958, Joe was elected to the Board of Directors for Concordia Bank and Trust Company and later would become Chairman of the Board. After 50 years of service, he retired from the Board in 2008. In the early ’80s, he built Pasternack’s Mini Storage, a self-storage facility in Metairie which continues to operate today.
“Joe Pasternack, Jr., was a family man and a very smart and dedicated businessman,” said Concordia Bank President and CEO Patrick Biglane. “He was firm, honest, and caring. He was a good friend and mentor who served Concordia Bank & Trust Company for 50 years as a director. Pasternack served as Chairman of the Board during his last four years as a director. Even though he moved from Concordia Parish to New Orleans over thirty-five years ago, he still cared for the Miss-Lou region.
Always active in the community, Joe volunteered in multiple capacities, including as President of the Ferriday Chamber of Commerce, President of the Rotary Club of Ferriday, the Board of Temple Ban’s Israel in Natchez, President of the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana (JEF), the Boards of Willow Wood Jewish Home, Jewish Children’s Regional Service, and the Goldring-Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life. He received the Young Family Award for Professional Excellence for his years of service and leadership with the JEF.
The Family would also like to thank Joe’s wonderful caregivers including Doris Mesias and Jannel Edwards and many others.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Jewish Endowment Foundation, One Galleria Blvd., Suite 1040, Metairie, Louisiana 70001, or the charity of your choice.
