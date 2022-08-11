Krysten H. Jones, 37, was arrested for numerous financial crimes after a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Jones, of 926 Lower Woodville Rd., Natchez, has been charged with bank fraud,felony theft,forgery,money laundering,identity theft andcomputer fraud, according to a CPSO report.
On July 21, CPSO detectives began an investigation into the alleged financial crimes, after receiving a report from a local business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization.
During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence that an employee had conducted the illegal transactions, which consisted of funds being transferred between business accounts and then moved to multiple third party cash applications.
In addition, forged checks were discovered that had been submitted for payment under fraudulent pretenses, along with four separate loans that had been taken out using the owner’s identity.
Based on the evidence recovered, a search warrant was obtained for Jones’ residence and was executed on July 28, with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. As a result of the search, multiple electronic and computer devices were seized, along with financial documents recovered from both inside the residence and from garbage cans.
At that time, the total amount obtained by way of fraud was more than $184,000, however, the investigation remains ongoing with additional evidence recovery likely, pending forensic exams of the devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.