The Concordia Parish Police Jury voted to buy a used hauler truck and open top containers for two compactor sites during its regular meeting Monday.
Jurors plan to purchase a used hauler truck at a cost of $125,000 and also buy four 30-yard open top garbage containers at a cost of $7,500 each.
Two containers will be placed at both the Monterey and Frogmore sites.
The purchases are part of Jury’s work to revamp its garbage pickup service after terminating Waste Pro a few weeks ago. The Concordia Parish Sheriff Office is handling garbage pickup for households in the parish following an agreement between the Jury and CPSO.
In other business, the Jury:
Approved a request from the School Board to spread rocks on the Learned Park parking lot in Ferriday, and to spray the fence lines at the football fields for Ferriday High and Vidalia High.
Approved a change in ownership for an occupational license from Bunge Corporation to Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.
Ratified purchase orders and approved bank statements.
