U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow gave a “message of hope” to those attending Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.
In her speech at the Vidalia Riverfront Center Thursday, Letlow listed her main concerns and accomplishments during her term representing Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District.
“Inflation is affecting all of us,” Letlow told the large crowd. “I know if I’m feeling it, the majority of my district is feeling it.
Letlow acknowledged District Five was made up of rural communities where residents have to drive to get to their destination.
Letlow said, “gas prices have an extreme effect on us because we don’t get to walk to the grocery story. We have to drive everywhere. Gas prices have an adverse effect on our rural communities.”
Piggybacking on that statement, Letlow said the solution to the high prices was the United States becoming “energy independent” with Louisiana being in the lead with its abundance of oilfields.
“In Louisiana, we have the answer staring us in the face,” Letlow said. “We have the answer to bring those prices down. Let us release domestic product right here and in the Gulf of Mexico. We can be energy independent again.”
Letlow is the first Louisianan to serve on the House Appropriations Committee since former Congressman Rodney Alexander left office in 2013. The committee determines all discretionary spending and has broad oversight over almost all expenditures made by the federal government.
“As an appropriator, I’m one of 60 people out of 435 to decide where your tax dollars go,” Letlow said. “For the last 10 years, you have not had an advocate from your home state sitting at that table saying California does not need another dog park or New York and New Jersey doesn’t need another tunnel. Your hard-earned tax dollars need to come back to Louisiana.”
Letlow boasted $319 million back to the Fifth District “and we’re just getting started.”
Under House Rules, Letlow’s selection to the Appropriations Committee means that she no longer serves on the House Committee on Agriculture or the House Committee on Education and Labor.
But while on the Appropriations Committee, she was selected to the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies and the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs.
“First and foremost, agriculture is the backbone of the Fifth District,” Letlow said. “I want our farmers, ranchers and foresters to know I am going to do everything I can possibly do to be your champion in Washington.”
Letlow, a former teacher, said education was a passion in her life and will bleed over into her policies.
“I believe education is the answer to so many of our woes,” Letlow said. “If you give a child an education, you give them a future. Education is the answer. If we give that child an education on the front end, we keep them out of the sheriff’s office. They can become productive citizens that can give back to their community.”
Letlow credited education to the eradication of poverty and a way to give children a brighter future.
For teachers, Letlow said, “I want to give that profession the respect it deserves and to encourage more of our young men and women to go into that field.”
She reminded those in attendance, the U.S. Representative seat she fills was not her seat.
“From day one, that is not my seat,” she said, closing with a standing ovation. “It’s your seat. It is the people’s seat, and I believe if I never lose sight of that, I am doing my job correctly. The number one thing that is going to help me do that is by listening to you. I want to hear from you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.