Concordia Parish Library will begin re-opening on Saturdays beginning September 12th at the Ferriday Library from 8:30 until 12 noon.
School has started and the library hopes this will help families and students. The library purchases many resources that can be used online and Homework LA is an excellent source. They provide live tutors through their website for 60 different subjects. This is available 2 p.m. to midnight seven days a week. The library has laptops and hotspots available for check out as well.
The virtual program now is the story of Walt Disney and His Empire. Go to the Library webpage and click Walt Disney! Georgiann Potts did a great job researching, and it is truly entertaining and informational. Take advantage of this program and it is suitable for all ages.
At the end of September, the Library will offer a virtual book review on “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. This is a book to read for sure about survival, loneliness and romance with the backdrop of North Carolina marshes. The library continues to offer programming, but it is all virtual so you can enjoy safely from your home.
New materials arrive each week.
Take a look at the new non-fiction: “Countdown 1945,” by Chris Wallace, “Living Lively,” by Haile Thomas, “Better Stretching,” by Joe Yoon and others. For fiction maybe “28 Summers,” by Elin Hilderbrand, “The Order,” by Daniel Silva, “Thick as Thieves,” by Sandra Brown, “Someone Like You,” by Karen Kingsbury, “Hit List,” by Stuart Woods and many other genres. In October, the new John Grisham will arrive, “A Time for Mercy.”
The hours for Ferriday and Vidalia Libraries are 8am to 5pm and Clayton hours are Monday thru Thursday 12 to 5 p.m. and on Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Library asks citizens to wear masks when coming into the facilities.
