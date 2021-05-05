After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Miss-Lou Relay for Life of Miss-Lou will be a drive-through held on the Vidalia Riverfront this Friday night.
“The Relay will be a little different this year,” said Miss-Lou Relay for Life Chairman Denise Davis. “Attendees this year will enter at the Vidalia Amphitheater entrance, turn right and as they approach the area under the bridges they will see the beginning of the drive-through for the Relay. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.”
Davis said cancer survivors will start the procession following a Vidalia fire truck and ambulance.
“We are encouraging everyone who attends to decorate their vehicles, make signs and anything to celebrate the event or a loved one. There’s even an award for the best decorated vehicle.”
Davis said there will be a luminary service prior to the end of the event, which will be broadcast live on Facebook for those unable to attend in person.
“Some teams will have a tent with items for sale during the event in the large parking lot under the bridge area,” Davis said. “Luminaries can be bought for $10 and sponsors.”
Davis said this Fall a kick-off will be held for the next Relay, and that in October the first-ever Monster Ball for Halloween will be held.
If anyone would like to make a donation, join a team or join as an individual or even a survivor, they can do so at: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY21SOR?pg=entry&fr_id=98812
The inaugural event was in 1995 in the Natchez Mall parking lot before it was moved to the Vidalia Riverfront in 2000.
The Relay has ranked at or near the top in per capita nationwide for the past several years.
Due to flooding and seepage water, the Relay was moved from the Vidalia Riverfront to the Vidalia Municipal Complex and tennis complex three years ago.
