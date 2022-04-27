Plans have been finalized for the 2022 Miss-Lou Relay for Life, which is returning to the Vidalia Municipal Complex on Friday, May 6.
Last year, the event raised $48,460 and was held as a drive-through on the Vidalia Riverfront due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“There’s still time to start a team, join a team or sign up as an individual,” said organizer Denise Davis. “All sign-ups are online now at www.cancer.org. This year all T-shirts are received by mail. Survivors receive a free shirt by signing up online and registering as a survivor. They will receive a link by email after registering to order their shirt. For team members who raise $100 and who are registered online, they will automatically receive an email as well as a shirt.”
A survivor reception kicks off the event at 4 p.m.
Nelson Molnar of First Baptist Church Vidalia will give the opening prayer, followed by the survivor lap and caregivers’ lap.
Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft and Sheriff David Hedrick will give the welcome, followed by the opening song, “Rise Up,” by Aubri Moss.
Following the introduction of the teams, Dusty Oaks and Rev. Paul Southerland will speak at 7:30 p.m.
The Luminary service begins at 9 p.m.
Luminaria bags ($10), yard signs ($25), and torches ($100) can be purchased from any team in advance. Luminaria bags can also be purchased the night of Relay.
“Whether your Relay event is in-person, drive-by, or virtual, you’ll see Luminaria – homemade paper lanterns – decorated with the names of loved ones,” reports the Relay For Life webpage. “Each Luminaria is in honor or remembrance of a life touched by cancer, accompanied by a moment of silence for those we’ve lost. When you make a donation for a Luminaria, it helps the American Cancer Society continue to fight cancer on all fronts.”
Miss-Lou Relay For Life started out in 1995 in the Natchez Mall parking lot before moving to the Vidalia Riverfront in 2000.
The local Relay has ranked at or near the top in per capita nationwide for the past several years.
In May 1985, Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, raising money to help the American Cancer Society with the nation’s biggest health concern: cancer.
Klatt spent a grueling 24 hours circling the track at the University of Puget Sound. Friends, family, and patients watched and supported him as he walked and ran more than 83.6 miles and raised $27,000 through pledges to help save lives from cancer.
As he circled the track, he thought of how he could get others to take part. He envisioned having teams participate in a 24-hour fundraising event. The next year, 19 teams were part of the first Relay For Life event at the historical Stadium Bowl and raised $33,000.
After previously battling stomach cancer, Klatt passed away from heart failure on August 3, 2014, at the age of 71. But his legacy lives on. He shaped an idea that started as one man walking and running a track and helped turn it into a global fundraising phenomenon.
This year, the Miss-Lou will join nearly 5,000 other communities across the nation in a Relay For Life to raise funds for cancer research.
“The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer,” reports the Relay For Life website. “Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up - virtually or in person - to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.”
