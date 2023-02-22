Negotiations for the 2023 Farm Bill are currently underway with farmers and interested parties keeping a close, weary eye on the massive government spending package.
The Farm Bill undergoes a refresh every five years. The old legislation is set to expire Sept. 30, 2023 and encompasses numerous priorities around nutrition and agriculture.
If the Farm Bill’s projected $1.3 trillion price tag comes to pass, it will mark the first time in history that it exceeded $1 trillion. The last Farm Bill (2018) cost approximately $860 billion.
The bill, also known as the “biggest safety net for American farmers,” is a hodgepodge of policies that is made up of 12 titles that are blended together.
But despite its name, the Farm Bill’s projected $1.3 trillion bulk (84 percent) is set aside for nutritional programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - its largest title.
Other large spending titles are: crop insurance (six percent), commodity programs (five percent) and conservation programs (four percent), according to the Congressional Budget Office. The remaining one percent includes trade, rural development, research, forestry, energy, livestock and horticulture/organic agriculture.
Looking closely at the Farm Bill legislation will be former House Agriculture Committee member US Representative Julia Letlow. She now serves on the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee. The subcommittee has direct oversight of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), it’s funding and the programs that serve farmers.
“As Congress begins writing the Farm Bill, my top priority is ensuring that Louisiana has a voice in this process,” Letlow said. “Throughout the past few months, I’ve been on the road, hearing from ag leaders across the Fifth District. I look forward to using the information from these critical conversations as I partner with my former colleagues on the House Agriculture Committee and work on the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee to ensure that this legislation meets the needs of our hardworking farmers, ranchers, and foresters.”
Besides the SNAP, crop insurance was the largest title of the Farm Bill.
According to the USDA, in 2022 the program supported about 1.2 million policies that covered 493 million acres. From 2011 through 2021, the total cost of the program was some $90 billion.
Today’s farm safety net includes permanently authorized commodity price and income support programs, disaster assistance programs and the federal crop insurance program (FCIP).
FCIP was created in 1938 to help farmers recover from the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, but it was used only sparingly for several decades. To incentivize participation, Congress expanded the program in 1980 and later 1994. The introduction of taxpayer subsidies to reduce both premium costs for farmers and operating costs for private insurance companies was one of the most significant changes.
“Highly subsidized crop insurance was supposed to be a cost-effective replacement to the free disaster coverage authorized under farm bills in the 1960s and 1970s,” according to National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. “We see now, however, that this is not the case. An astounding $60 billion in ad-hoc disaster assistance – authorized outside of the farm bill to supplement permanent safety net programs – has been distributed since 2017 through the Market Facilitation Program, Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program (WHIP), WHIP Plus, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, and, most recently, the Emergency Relief Program. The FCIP has long since diverged from its roots as a modest safety net, and the disparity is only worsening.”
Additionally, climate change may be in Farm Bill discussions, according to Amy Hagerman, assistant professor at Oklahoma State University.
“In the last two years, we have seen USDA make strategic changes like increasing rental rates for the Conservation Reserve Program and investing in research for climate smart agricultural practice adoption,” Hagerman wrote in FarmPress. “In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act provided a short-term plus-up of $20 billion for flagship conservation programs like the Conservation Stewardship Program and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Maintaining those elevated funding levels may factor into potential discussions. Climate change has the potential to be one of the more partisan discussions in farm bill development in 2023.”
The United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry formally kicked off its discussion process with field hearings in Michigan and Arkansas in 2022. Hearings continued in November and December and will continue throughout the early parts of 2023.
In one such field hearing, US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the bill should insure “fair trade” at the World Ag Expo in California’s Central Valley.
“When we have fair trade, we can compete and we can put our products on every table,” said McCarthy in a speech that preceded the two-hour House Agriculture Committee listening session. “When I watch these other countries want to come and be on our shelves, but say ‘no’ (to imports) — that’s wrong. We need to knock down every barrier because no one’s going to beat us in that process.”
America is the largest agriculture exporter in the world and shipped a record $196.4 billion in goods overseas in fiscal year 2022. Sales are forecast to be nearly as large, at $190 billion, this fiscal year although imports would total $199 billion due to Americans’ taste for coffee, wine, distilled spirits and fresh fruit and vegetables.
History of the Farm Bill
The first Farm Bill was created in 1933 as part of the New Deal, according to Thrive, a Lake Charles-based magazine. It provided subsidies to farmers during the Great Depression by paying them to stop producing seven main crops in the hopes of decreasing supply, and thus increasing prices, of those crops.
The bill also contained provisions related to conservation and support for farmers suffering from the effects of the Dust Bowl.
While the core elements of early farm bills were farm support and conservation programs, a major change occurred in 1973 when Congress added food assistance programs.
That change was authored by well-known senators Bob Dole (R-KS) and George McGovern (D-S.D.) — both from big ag states and both prominent supporters of anti-hunger programs.
The senators married these programs because they needed a way to sway urban lawmakers to support a bill that historically benefited rural America. In turn, expanding the Farm Bill encouraged rural lawmakers to support anti-hunger programs that were, at that time, used mostly by the urban poor like the SNAP, also known as food stamps.
The United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry invites ideas and proposals for the 2023 Farm Bill, as well as feedback about the 2018 Farm Bill. Submissions are welcomed by emailing FarmBill2023@ag.senate.gov.
