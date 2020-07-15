Since July 5, the Concordia Parish OHSEP has received reports of 25 new Covid-19 positive cases, according to the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Prepared (OHSEP).
Concordia OHSEP Director Tim Vanier said that upped the total of reported cases in the parish to 151.
Of the total cases, 108 are African American, 35 Caucasian and 8 Hispanic. The total includes 90 female and 61 male.
There have been eight deaths.
Active cases total 33. Inactive cases total 110.
Eight cases include patients less than 20 years old while 12 cases involve those between the ages of 80 to 89 years.
The highest cases per age bracket – 29 cases -- are in the 50 to 59 age bracket.
Recent cases include: Unknown age Hispanic Male, unknown test location tested on July 7, currently on 14-day quarantine at his residence.
Unknown age Caucasian female, unknown test location tested on July 7, currently on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
Unknown age Hispanic male, unknown test location tested on July 7, currently on 14-day quarantine at his residence.
Unknown age Hispanic male, unknown test location tested on July 7, currently on 14-day quarantine at his residence.
Unknown age Hispanic male, unknown test location tested on July 7, currently on 14-day quarantine at his residence.
Unknown age Hispanic male, unknown test location tested on July 7, currently on 14-day quarantine at his residence.
80-year-old African American female, unknown test location tested on July 7, unknown status of patient.
68-year-old African American female, unknown test location tested on July 8, unknown status of patient at this time.
Unknown age Hispanic male, unknown test location tested on July 8, currently on 14-day quarantine at his residence.
82-year-old Caucasian male, tested at SouthStar Urgent Care on July 3, patient currently on 14-day quarantine at his residence.
40-year-old African American male, unknown test location tested on July 9, unknown status of patient at this time.
72-year-old Caucasian male, unknown test location tested on July 9, unknown status of patient.
Below 20-year-old Caucasian male, tested at Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic on July 9, on 14-day quarantine at his residence.
Below 20-year-old Caucasian female, tested at Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic on July 9, on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
77-year-old African American female, tested at SouthStar Urgent Care on July 3, on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
19-year-old African American female, unknown test location tested on July 10, unknown status of patient.
34-year-old African American female, tested at Riverland Medical on July 10, [patient on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
25-year-old African American female, unknown test location tested on July 10, patient status unknown.
18-year-old Caucasian female, unknown test location tested on July 10, patient status unknown.
80-year-old African American female, tested at Riverland Medical on July 10, patient on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
28-year-old African American female, unknown test location tested on July 10, patient status unknown.
54-year-old Caucasian male, unknown test location tested on July 10, patient status unknown.
53-year-old Caucasian male, unknown test location tested on July 10, patient status unknown.
56-year-old African American male, unknown test location tested on July 10, patient status unknown at this time.
