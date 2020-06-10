On June 5, the Concordia Parish OHSEP received two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus in Concordia Parish, upping the total parishwide to 97.
This makes a total of 97 confirmed cases for Concordia Parish.
The most recent patients reported were two African American males, one age 35 and the other age 73.
Of the total reported cases in the parish, 78 are African American, 17 Caucasian and two Hispanic.
Of the total, 62 are female and 35 male.
Six deaths have been reported.
OHSEP says there are 35 active cases and 56 inactive cases.
There are two cases of individuals under the age of 20 and six cases of patients age 80 or above.
Regionally, Madison Parish had the biggest jump in reported cases with 109 new cases in a week, bringing its total to 214 and two deaths.
Richland Parish reported 156 cases with three deaths while Caldwell Parish cases amounted to 72 with one death.
Catahoula Parish increased to 121 cases with three deaths, and Tensas Parish reported 21 cases with no deaths.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,844 deaths in the state overall. Cases reported totaled 43,612.
The state stats also show that 25,365 tests have been performed by state labs and 428,303 by commercial labs.
The number of presumed recovered are 33,904, while 568 patients are in hospitals and 67 of those on ventilators.
