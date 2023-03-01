DR. TINA BRUCE (pictured far left) answered questions from Police Jury members about her business, Sunshine Therapeutic Group Home, during a public hearing for an occupational license. During the public hearing, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke out against granting the license because of multiple service calls to the home and accusations of sexual abuse in the facility. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis)
Sunshine Therapeutic Group Home was accused of sexual abuse within its walls by a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office detective in a Police Jury public hearing for an occupational license.
“We have had several issues with Sunshine Group Home since Dec. 21,” said CPSO Detective Thomas Goad. “We’ve had roughly 14 calls for service, multiple runaways, multiple assault and batteries, and even some allegations of intimate abuse and sexual abuse in the facility occurring between residents.”
Goad went on and said CPSO “would object to the business licenses of this establishment” and the home remained under investigation with his department and “other state departments.”
The home’s director, Dr. Tina Bruce, argued CPSO took the facility’s cameras and did not find wrong doings.
“These are allegations that came up later,” Goad answered. “After the cameras were taken.”
Currently, Sunshine Therapeutic Group Home houses 10 juveniles who are in state custody and attend Concordia Parish public schools.
Also during the public hearing, Bruce produced housing inspections, including the fire marshal’s inspection, for Police Jury review.
“I have produced all the necessary precautions to get this group home started,” Bruce said. “The only thing I forgot to do was the occupational license.”
The next step in a decision grant an occupational license for Sunshine Group Home will be for the Police Jury licensing committee to review the documentation and testimonies at the public hearing, a fact that seem to agitate Bruce.
“This ticket is valid with the state. What more representation to do you need?” Bruce asked.
Police Jury member Joseph Parker said the licensing committee would look over the home’s paperwork.
“You are saying we have everything, but we have to make sure what you are giving us is in order,” Parker said. “How we do that is we turn it over to the licensing committee. We want to make sure everything is right when or if we issue your license.”
According to a Police Jury ordinance, anytime you have a business with multi-housing, it must have a public hearing.
“If we could have gotten (the paperwork) tonight, and if we could have gotten that in a timely matter, we probably could have the process done before now.” Parker said. “If you are looking for us to make a decision right now, it’s not going to happen.”
Parker went on to say the Police Jury’s attorney would also review all the information, including the testimony of CPSO.
“We are not totally basing our decision on this,” Parker said. “We have a list of things that she provided to us, and we will be going over this with our attorney. When we come back at our next meeting, we will decide whether the licenses will be issued.”
