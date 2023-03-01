IMG_4836.jpg

DR. TINA BRUCE (pictured far left) answered questions from Police Jury members about her business, Sunshine Therapeutic Group Home, during a public hearing for an occupational license. During the public hearing, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke out against granting the license because of multiple service calls to the home and accusations of sexual abuse in the facility. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis)

Sunshine Therapeutic Group Home was accused of sexual abuse within its walls by a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office detective in a Police Jury public hearing for an occupational license.

