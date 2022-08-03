The District Attorney’s office has filed a petition with the Concordia Parish Clerk of Court’s office related to the juveniles accused of the June 25 pillaging of Vidalia Junior High, according to Ann Siddall, assistant district attorney.
In the Louisiana juvenile court system, a petition outlines the “who, what, when, where and how” of the offense.
The juveniles, accompanied by their guardians, will now have to go before an answer hearing where they will admit or deny the allegations.
If the juveniles admit to the allegations, he or she will attend a disposition hearing.
At the dispositional hearing, the judge listens to recommendations for treatment by the assistant district attorney and the youth’s attorney, according to the Office of Juvenile Justice’s website. The court will decide which recommendations it will follow or generate its own recommendations.
If the juveniles deny the allegations, he or she will attend an adjudication hearing.
At the adjudication hearing, the judge hears testimony from witnesses and renders a decision, according to the Office of Juvenile Justice’s website. The youth does not have the right to a trial by jury. The judge may review evidence relevant to the case.
At the conclusion of the hearing, the judge will determine if the youth should be adjudicated delinquent or Families in Needs of Services (FINS), based on the evidence presented.
On June 25, looters caused extensive damage to Vidalia Junior High and its contents with estimated damage upwards of $200,000.
“This was one of the worse cases of vandalism I have ever seen,” said Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill in an earlier Concordia Sentinel interview. “This is pretty bad.”
According to Merrill, three juveniles vandalized the junior high on two different occasions during the day on June 26. A school worker discovered the damage and through the building’s video surveillance, the juveniles were soon identified.
Volunteers for several days after the incident cleaned the carnage left by the looters which included broken windows and doors, graffiti and destroyed IT equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.