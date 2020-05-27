The Concordia Parish Airport Authority reported a net position of $2.7 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released the report on Monday. It was prepared by Silas Simmons LLP of Natchez.
Of the 2,786,340 in total assets, $11,318 was in cash, $8,669 in inventory and $2,766,340 in capital assets net.
In the Statement of Activities in the General Fund, expenses totaled $533,622, including $102,922 in airport services and $430,700 in depreciation.
Revenue from services totaled $79,365 while income for grants and contributions totaled $78,744, including $42,744 from the state and $36,000 from the parish.
In the Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balances, the report showed revenue of $158,109 and expenditures of $150,419, an excess in expenditures over revenues of $7,690.
The ending fund balance was $19,987.
The Airport Board includes five commissioners appointed by the Police Jury: Carl Sayers (president), Jerry Stallings, John Blunschi, Donna Maroon and Ray Skates.
The airport has no employees
