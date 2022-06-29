Ferriday aldermen approved a budget with a loss of $311,100 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Alderman adopted the town’s budget earlier in June.
The budget reflects an estimated total revenue of $2,873,704 and total expenses at $3,344,804 for a loss of $311,100 after transfers.
“It’s basically the same as it was last year,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner.
The mayor’s salary is $44,000, while a total of $32,000 was budgeted for all of the aldermen.
Total salaries are $1,200,000.
Sales tax revenue is $1,200,000
The budget reflects ad valorem taxes at $300,000.
Turner also announced the water collections office in the front part of Town Hall has been closed because of an employee contracting COVID-19.
Anyone wanting to pay their water bill can use the drop box in front of the building.
Turner also said two employees at Town Hall also contracted COVID-19, and Town Hall will be closed for the remainder of the week.
“We are not allowing anyone in the building,” Turner said. “Anyone needing Town Hall can call (318) 757-3411.”
Boil advisories lifted
The towns of Ferriday and Ridgecrest lifted their boil advisories today (Wednesday) after a pump was replaced at the Ferriday water plant Saturday.
The Town of Ferriday declared a state of emergency at a special meeting on June 22 after a pump failure at the water plant.
The pump part that went out was rebuilt in South Carolina, and arrived in Ferriday on Friday. The pump was installed and working Saturday at 3 p.m.
Ferriday officials had shut down the water plant from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to conserve water.
Matt Parker of JCP said the plant ran for 24 hours before notifications went out that the pump was working. Water samples were sent to the Louisiana Department of Health for testing.
Parker said a second pump not functioning properly has been repaired and is serving as a back-up.
Ferriday has five leaking fire hydrants and a company from Tennessee which has offices in south Louisiana, will repair the fire hydrants the second week of July, according to Parker. The leaking hydrants did not lose water during the water plant shut down.
