The Town of Ferriday voted to go into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Recreation District No. 1 and the Ferriday Garden Club.
“We are going to get a list of things we need to push our recreation along,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. “Everybody wants to help the kids but nobody wants to help.”
Concordia District No. 1 Chairman Bobby Madison was pelted with questions and requests from board members and people in the audience.
Madison said he has to do things by the book.
“The law states you have to have a cooperative agreement to do things with the money,” Madison said. “Now that we have that, we can rock and roll. We want to meet the town halfway and go with it. I am also looking at grants to save us and the town money. We need to get things done in Ferriday.”
Besides helping with football, basketball, baseball, softball and other equipment, Madison has plans for the old Seventh Grade gym on Florida Street.
“We need a better complex,” he said. “We need to get the School Board to approve tearing down the old gym and putting a state of the art facility there. We also want to see about putting a spray pad for the kids there. We need to come in as one.”
“The town pays tax money to the recreation board, so they can supply some of the things we need such as uniforms and helmets, which is what they are supposed to do,” said Alderwoman Gail Pryor.
Lloyd was the lone vote against the agreement.
“I don’t see why we have to go into a cooperative agreement with them when they are already getting our tax money, and they don’t do anything for Ferriday,” Lloyd said. “We just need the town to get that money and do our own recreation.”
The town is also going into an agreement with the Ferriday Garden Club, allowing them to use land off of First Street near the post office by the red light to continue sprucing up the town.
“This is different from the recreation endeavor because they are working hard to beautify our town,” Lloyd said.
The board also allowed Turner to use $75,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 stimulus package money to continue cleaning up the town.
The board received a second ARPA check for $592,503.50 in October 2022. The first check for $592,503.50 was received in 2021.
Turner said that approximately $200,000 of the first check was used to pay employees COVID-19 hazard pay and the rest was used to clean up streets and catch the town up on bills. Approximately $300,000 remains of the second check after $125,000 was paid to employees and another $100,000 was used for Ferriday’s clean-up effort.
“We are continuing to clean up alleys and streets to better improve our town,” Turner said.
The board also allowed Turner to lease a track hoe from Stripling Equipment of Jackson, Ms., for $1,427 a month for 48 months.
Turner said after four years the town can return the track hoe and receive $67,000 back.
“I’m tired of the one we’ve got breaking down,” Turner said. “It’s taken $22,000 to fix it. We’ll do better leasing one.”
The board agreed to go ahead with an earlier vote in 2017 to rename Ferriday Hall to Gene T. Allen Hall in honor of Allen, who was mayor when Ferriday Hall was established.
