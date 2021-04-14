The Ferriday Board of Alderman put a USDA grant on hold after taking exception to bids for kitchen equipment not being opened in the presence of the board.
A USDA grant had been approved for $101,062 to complete Ferriday Hall with kitchen equipment. The Town of Ferriday will pay $7,046.26 in matching funds.
A special meeting to approve matching the federal funds was scheduled earlier this month, but only one alderman showed up for the meeting.
Waycaster & Associates of Natchez is the architect for the project.
Holland & Sons of Bude, Miss., gave the lowest bid at $94,635.74.
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner told board members Tuesday that the bids were opened at the office of the architect.
“I was pushed for time, and I really don’t want to lose this money,” Turner said.
Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said the board needed to be included in the opening of the bids.
“This should have been done right,” Lloyd said. “Any contract should come up before the board. I’m not against the grant, I just don’t like the way it was handled.”
Consultant Danny Magee told the board that the “bids were advertised and we published them in the Concordia Sentineland put them on the Web site.”
He said the kitchen equipment has to be installed and completed by July 30 or the town will lose the grant.
“If we start over, that’s going to take more time,” Magee said. “It’s going to put us further behind and I don’t want you to hurt your relationship with the USDA for future endeavors.”
“The architect had no business opening those bids,” Lloyd said. “It doesn’t matter what the mayor says. There was not one board member there. The auditors come in and look at everything. The board was totally disrespected. It’s a two-way street. The mayor has to work with the board, also. Do I want to lose the grant? No. But the board should have been notified. We were disrespected. Nobody is going to intimate me.”
“I called a special meeting, but we didn’t have enough aldermen show up,” Turner said. “We are going to rectify what’s going on. According to the Lawrason Act, the mayor has the power to accept the lowest bid without consent of the board.”
Turner said he will contact the USDA today (Wednesday) and explain the situation.
In other business, alderman Andre Keys offered a motion to cut the mayor’s expense account.
“You made the statement that the town cannot afford cuts and you may have to start firing people,” Keys said. “So I’m making the motion to suspend the mayor’s expense account, which is $9,000.
But alderwoman Gail Pryor asked if the mayor’s expense account is included in his salary.
“You cannot decrease the salary of the mayor,” Pryor reminded Keys. “We are going to have to amend the budget to do that.”
Keys’ motion died for the lack of a second.
At the beginning of the meeting, Kelvin Mays of Ferriday said the mayor failed to call him back for three days concerning limb pickup: “If you are going to call me back or not call me back, let me know.”
Turner apologized, saying he has a lot of things going on and it was not his intention to disrespect Mays.
“That’s not me, but I’ve been gone so much,” Turner said. “I also am spending a lot of time doing carpentry work and other work for the town to save the town money."
“We have one truck operating right now, and it is being used well beyond its means,” Turner said.
Turner said the town has come up with a plan to go from District A through District E picking up limbs.
“The problem we are running into is that once we pick up debris at one place and leave, people are putting more debris right there and it looks like we haven’t been there,” Turner said. “I have pictures of before and after. We will not be returning to that area until we finish with everyone.”
Turner said he has talked to Curtis Wrecker, which will charge $1,600 a day and $100 an hour for two men to clean up the town, which would take about a week.
Turner said if the weather cooperates, a clean-up day is being held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. with any volunteers wanting to assist meeting at town hall.
