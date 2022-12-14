Ferriday Alderpersons Gloria Lloyd and Andre Keys scolded Mayor Rydell Turner at the town meeting Tuesday for using The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 Stimulus Package money to pay employees.
Ferriday received its second and final payment of $592,503.50 in October. Turner used the first check and a portion of the second check as a bonus to employees who worked during the pandemic.
Lloyd said at the October meeting the Board of Aldermen voted to put the second installment in a special account with sewer problems and water being the top priority for the money.
“I talked to employees who received money, and some who did not,” Lloyd said. “First of all, you should not give money to some and not to others who may be part-time. Second, that is a violation of the law. That’s a bad decision. You can’t just tell the clerk to give them money. This is not a bonus, this is COVID money. I have no problem with employees getting extra money, but you have to go by the law. And first responders like our firefighters are getting $10 an hour, but you have town hall employees are making $15. And you have one who is always late for work, and then spends time under the tree smoking before leaving work early. They are doing nothing.”
“That money should not have been issued out,” Keys said. “Not one penny should have been spent on employees out of that money. You have to stop making decisions without approval of the board.”
Turner said today (Wednesday) that money from the ARPA is in the general fund and in the budget.
“That money is actually for those who put their lives on the line during the pandemic,” Turner said. “As for the fire department, they are getting raises and some better equipment.”
Meanwhile, Turner told the Board of Aldermen that collapsed sewer lines covering three blocks on Tennessee Avenue are being let out for bids after Womack & Sons Construction Group quoted just over $374,000 to repair the lines.
“We can’t afford that,” Turner said. “We’re hoping to get bids from a couple of more companies.”
Aldermen also discussed increasing garbage collection rates by $10.
“WastePro is not doing the Town of Ferriday a good job,” Lloyd said. “We need to look at their rates and their contract.”
Ferriday is under contract until May 2026 with WastePro.
“There is a clause in there saying if they are not doing their job we can get out of the contract,” Lloyd said. “There has to be some way to get out of that.”
The Board of Aldermen voted to have town attorney Philip Letard go over the contract.
In other business, Cedric Floyd with Data Center of Kenner returned after approaching the Board of Aldermen last month about re-districting the town to meet state requirements.
Keys asked Floyd if he had a map of his proposed re-districting lines.
Floyd said he could e-mail the plans to him, the mayor and other aldermen.
Floyd said he would meet with alderman earlier in the day before the January 10, 2023 meeting to go over his plans. Board of Aldermen could then vote on whether to accept Floyd’s proposal at that meeting.
Floyd said according to the 2020 US Census, Ferriday’s population is 3,189.
Floyd said according to state law, each district has to be within 10 percent of other district numbers.
Floyd said currently 33.07 percent in deviation.
Floyd said in District A there are 744 people, in District B there are 533 people, District C has 651 residents, District D has 541 and District E is comprised of 720 people.
Floyd said the ideal district population is 638.
Floyd said re-districting must be done four weeks before municipal qualifications from December 13-15, 2023. The primary election is on March 23, 2024.
When asked, Floyd said his company would charge $6,500 for re-districting. He said the plan would have to be sent to the Concordia Parish Police Jury before going on to the state and then U.S. Census Bureau.
Keys asked Floyd to include Trinity Medical in its re-districting proposal.
“People annex all the time,” Floyd said.
