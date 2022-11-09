Two Vidalia aldermen were absent at their regular monthly meeting, causing the remaining aldermen to delay a decision on a key redistricting ordinance.
Alderpeople Robert Gardner and Rosa Demby were absent at the Tuesday meeting. Due to their absence, the group did not have a two-thirds vote that is required under state law to make a decision on Vidalia’s redistricting plan. The group has until December to approve a plan.
Mayor Buz Craft said aldermen could approve a redistricting plan at their regular December meeting or a special-called meeting. Craft also stressed to the group the importance of accepting a new plan.
“We’re in a bit of a dilemma here,” Craft said. “State law requires at least two-thirds vote of your total council. We have to get this done by the end of the year. This is important to get this done. I need to get with you guys to make sure we can get our council on board to get this approved. This is very, very important.”
Last month, Dr. William “Bill” Blair of Strategic Demographics reviewed two redistricting options. Under both options, Vidalia would have five voting districts instead of the current three.
According to Blair, districts must be apportioned according to population. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population cannot have a five percent deviation.
The five percent deviation validates the “one person, one vote” which refers to the rule that one person’s voting power be nearly equivalent to another person’s within the same state.
Equal population, voting districts with five percent or less deviation, is the end result of Blair’s duties. Population equality is accomplished by Vidalia’s total population divided by its five voting districts.
According to Census data, Vidalia has 4,062 people. With that amount of people, the town’s five districts should have 800 people in each district with a five percent or less deviation.
Last month, Gardner attempted to table the introduction to the ordinances that created the new voting districts.
“I did spend about two hours with the doctor,” Gardner said in last month’s meeting. “I’m not 100 percent satisfied or confident in the redistricting map at this time. I feel like we need more time. I support the five districts, but I just feel like I need more time to review.”
Craft in the previous meeting called Plan A “independent” and “objective.”
“This first plan that he came back with was one he did not talk to anybody,” Craft said. “It was very independent. It was very objective, and it is within the law. Everybody that looked at it was in agreement with it and very satisfied with it. This originated because Alderman Gardner didn’t like it, so he presented a Plan B.”
Meanwhile, aldermen approved an agreement to invest approximately $17 million to $19 million in Louisiana Asset Management Pool (LAMP).
LAMP combines the efficiency of private enterprise with the protection of public policy, according to its website.
It enables local officials to pool and collectively invest funds to benefit from competitive yields, lower fees and the same level of investment management otherwise available only to large institutional investors.
The fund is operated by a non-profit corporation, LAMP, Inc., whose officers include president, John Schroder, Sr. Louisiana Treasurer, a chief executive officer and a chief administrative officer, charged with day-to-day operations of the program.
LAMP operates under Louisiana law as a cooperative endeavor to assist local Louisiana governmental entities in the investment of cash balances.
“The town is sitting on a lot of cash from hydro monies, and we have got to get that invested to make it go to work for the town,” Craft said. “This is like a money market account. It has great rates only available to municipalities. Every mayor that I know in the state parks their extra money in there. It’s a real safe investment option for us.”
According to Craft, the move would earn Vidalia an extra $500,000 in just interest alone.
Additionally, aldermen approved a recommendation from Vidalia’s Planning and Zoning Board for Riverbend Subdivision’s second development. According to plans, the second phase would add 21 housing units to the subdivision which is located near Walmart.
In other business, Police Chief Joey Merrill presented a plan to regulate golf carts being driven in residential areas.
Under Merrill’s proposal, carts must have insurance, lights, a licensed driver and tail lights.
“This would help us regulate and enforce golf carts in town,” Merrill said.
Under the new regulations, ATVs or SUVs would not be allowed.
“I know a lot of people are going to be split on this,” Craft said. “This is public safety. This is not to knock anybody’s kids. We are trying to protect the town and trying to have good public safety for our citizens.”
