Parish voters will go to the polls on Saturday to cast ballots on four constitutional amendments.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., according to Clerk of Court Andy Anders, while the Registrar of Voters office reported 211 early votes were cast and 187 absentee ballots received.
The four amendments on the ballot are:
Proposed Amendment No. 1(Act 131 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to add Article VII,
Section 3.1 to the Louisiana Constitution.)
“Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission?”
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder stumped in favor of amendment 1 at Vidalia Riverfront Convention Center on August 27.
If passed, he said the amendment would create a State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission to “provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state,” according to the bill.
However, theConcordia Parish School Board Sales Tax Division could see the loss of eight local jobs if voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 this fall, according to CPSB Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal.
The CPSB Sales Tax Division collects sales taxes for seven other parishes as well as Concordia.
O’Neal said some local governmental entities need their monthly taxes from the CPSO sales tax department as soon as possible. He wonders if the state would respond as quickly to those needs as does the CPSB sales tax office.
Proposed Amendment No. 2(Act 134 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 4(A) of the Louisiana Constitution.)
“Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid?”
Proposed Amendment No. 3(Act 132 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VI, Section 39 of the Louisiana Constitution.)
“Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection?”
Proposed Amendment No. 4(Act 157 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b) of the Louisiana Constitution.)
“Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent?”
