Concordia Parish sent three more Police Jury incumbents home on Saturday while electing District 21 Representative Andy Anders as the parish’s first new Clerk of Court since 1966.
In House District 21, C. Travis Johnson was elected as the new state representative.
Five Police Jury incumbents lost their re-election bids as a result of the primary and general elections.
Three tax renewals were also approved on Saturday.
Voter turnout in the governor’s race was 51.4 percent parishwide.
The highest turnout in a local race was the District 5A Police Jury race at 57.1%.
The lowest turnout was the District 2 Police Jury race at 42%.
In the governor’s race, John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, was reelected with 774,469 votes (51%) statewide to 734,128 for Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, who led in Concordia, 3,633 (55%) to 3,027.
In the race for Secretary of State, incumbent Kyle Ardoin was re-elected statewide 867,449 votes (59%) to 601,102 for Gwen Collins-Greenup. Ardoin led in Concordia, 3,829 (61%) to 2,416.
Anders, term limited in the House, will be replaced by Johnson.
Anders defeated Phillip Webber, the son of retiring Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber, with 62 percent of the vote. Anders received 3,981 votes to 2,467 for Webber.
“I appreciate all of the support from throughout the parish,” Anders said this week. “I look forward to serving all citizens of Concordia and my door will always be open. I also would like to express my thanks to Clyde Ray Webber for his more than five decades of service to Concordia Parish.”
In the House race, Johnson beat Ferriday’s former mayor Glen McGlothin, 7,856 (59%) to 5,528, for the District 21 post. McGlothin led in Concordia Parish with 59 percent of the vote, 3,865 to 2,718, but Johnson carried Tensas Parish and the portions of the district in East Carroll, Madison and Catahoula parishes.
“It feels amazing to become the next State Representative for District 21,” Johnson said this week following his victory. “I understand that I must represent all people and that is exactly what I will do. I believe in maintaining our family values while moving our district into the 21st century. While agriculture and our beautiful land will remain a pivotal component, paying close attention to our ports and being open-minded to new industry must be paramount.”
Johnson said he wants everyone to know that “even if you didn’t vote for me, I will fight for you too. I am here and ready to work with you.”
He said addressing blighted properties and advancing beautication projects are high on his agenda.
“Our communities must improve in the way they look if we expect to lay the groundwork for better industries and more businesses,” he said. “I am a pro-business and good economics driven state representative.”
Meanwhile, seven new members will represent the Police Jury. Two incumbents – Jury President Jimmy Wilkinson of District 4B and Jerry Beatty of District 5A – were defeated during the October primary.
Gary Wayne Neal, who defeated Lana Hawkins, 628 to 588, in the runoff on Saturday, will soon occupy the District 4B seat presently filled by Wilkinson.
Genesia Allen, who defeated Curtis “Wrecker” Nelson, 705 to 566, on Saturday, will fill the District 4A seat currently held by Beatty.
Jurors Joe Parker of District 1B and Adam Probst of District 3A, were the only two incumbent jurors unopposed for re-election.
Two other jurors chose not to seek re-election – Whest Shirley of District 3B and Red Tiffee of District 5B.
Scottie Whittington, who defeated Cornell Lewis in the runoff, 850 to 604, will fill Shirley’s seat.
Brad Adams, who was elected over Darrell Brigman, 610 to 302, will take Tiffee’s seat.
The incumbents who lost in runoffs Saturday included Carey Cook of District 1A, Willie Dunbar of District 2 and Jimmy Jernigan of District 5A.
Maurice Bachus defeated Cook, 713 to 678.
Willie “Bill” Yearby beat Dunbar, 317 to 268.
Collin Edwards was victorious over Jernigan, 430 to 354.
The new Police Jury will take office early next year and the makeup will be as follows:
District 1A: Maurice Bachus.
District 1B: Joe Parker.
District 2: Willie “Bill” Yearby.
District 3A: Adam Probst.
District 3B: Scottie Whittington.
District 4A: Genesia Allen.
District 4B: Gary Wayne Neal.
District 5A: Collin Edwards.
District 5B: Brad Adams.
Tax proposals approved by voters on Saturday included:
Parishwide Proposition 1.81 Mills (Tax Renewal/Health Unit), 3,288 to 2,538.
Town of Ferriday (3/4 percent) Proposition (Sales Tax Renewal): 621 to 261.
Fire Protection District No. 2 6.94 Mills Proposition (Millage Renewal): 1,487 to 988.
