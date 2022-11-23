IMG_2226.JPG

ANGIE WEEKS stood beside Vidalia’s Angel Tree at Weeks Furniture. On the Angel Tree, each pink and blue ornament, representing an underprivileged child, had their Christmas wants and needs listed on the back. Those in the community who want to help was asked to come pick an ornament, shop according to the list and bring the wrapped gifts to the store by Dec. 19. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis)

A special Christmas tree decorated with 55 ornaments stands near the counter at Weeks Furniture in Vidalia. At this time of year, many businesses are decorating for Christmas, so why is this tree so special? And, why 55 ornaments?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.