ANGIE WEEKS stood beside Vidalia’s Angel Tree at Weeks Furniture. On the Angel Tree, each pink and blue ornament, representing an underprivileged child, had their Christmas wants and needs listed on the back. Those in the community who want to help was asked to come pick an ornament, shop according to the list and bring the wrapped gifts to the store by Dec. 19. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis)
A special Christmas tree decorated with 55 ornaments stands near the counter at Weeks Furniture in Vidalia. At this time of year, many businesses are decorating for Christmas, so why is this tree so special? And, why 55 ornaments?
What makes this little tree so special is who it represents. Appropriately named The Angel Tree, each ornament hanging on it represents a child’s wants and needs for Christmas.
Angie Weeks organized the tree for children in need this Christmas season. The addition of rising costs due to inflation with the added cost of presents have put many Miss-Lou families in a financial bind.
“There is so much need here,” Weeks said. “We do shoeboxes for kids on the other side of the world, but there is a need here in Vidalia. God weighed it on my heart to do this.”
Weeks went to Vidalia schools and talked with administrators and teachers for names of children in need. She then called and got permission from parents to include their children on the tree. Children’s names are not posted on the ornament but a number representing the child is. On the back of each ornament is a list of wants and needs from the child.
Interested people pick an angel on the tree. They go shopping and bring the wrapped gifts back to Weeks Furniture
“Just come in and get an angel. We write down their name and phone number of what angel they got,” Weeks said. “We ask they bring wrapped gifts back by Dec.19.”
According to Weeks, many families have multiple children on the tree.
“Lot are siblings,” she said. “One family has seven children in one household.”
Since putting the tree up, people have stopped by the business and picked an angel up, but Weeks also said she has added to the ornaments. She also said she is not promoting her business but just wants to bless those less fortunate.
“It’s not about that, but it is all for God’s glory,” Weeks said. “I just want all of these kids to be blessed at Christmas. That’s our mission.”
