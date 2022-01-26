Jerry Clark is retiring March 31 as Concordia Parish’s Tax Assessor.
To temporarily fill the position, Concordia Parish Police Jury members appointed Chief Deputy Assessor Jeannie Archer as interim tax assessor and scheduled a Nov. 8 election in their Monday meeting.
Clark began working for former longtime Tax Assessor Monelle Moseley in June 1977 and became chief deputy before being elected tax assessor, beginning work on January 1, 2013. He was in his third term as assessor.
During his tenure, Clark was certified nationally by the International Association of Assessing Officers.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, and a lot of growth in the parish,” Clark said. “I thank God for blessing me to do this. I thank my family for their support, the citizens of Concordia Parish for allowing me to serve them and my very knowledgeable and capable staff.”
Clark is vice-president of the Vidalia Lions Club, a member of Ferriday Rotary Club and Concordia Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Insurance Committee of Louisiana Assessors Association.
“One of the things I’m most proud of was bringing in a free geoportal mapping system five years ago for the citizens,” Clark said.
Additionally, Police Jury members are reviewing local sanitation ordinances after hearing complaints on a homeowner dumping grey wastewater into a parish drainage ditch. Grey wastewater could be dishwasher or washing machine water. Police Jury members are reviewing ways to increase stricter rules and regulations pertaining to sanitation.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members accepted Strategic Demographics LLC to review U.S. Census Bureau data and possibly rework district voting lines.
According to the agreement with the Police Jury, Strategic Demographics LLC will charge $14,000 to perform the redistrict work. Concordia Parish School Board is expected to also hire Strategic Demographics LLC.
Strategic Demographics LLC has done work for LaSalle Parish School Board and Police Jury, Catahoula Parish School Board and Police Jury and Winn Parish School board and Police Jury.
Local demographics have changed in 10 years.
Concordia Parish has 20,822 people, losing 7.5 percent or 1,563 of its residents in a decade, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
The vast majority of Louisiana parishes saw its populations decrease since the 2010 census. Only 19 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes saw its population increase or stay the same in the past decade.
Louisiana law provides a mandatory six-month timeframe after official U.S. Census release for all parish and city governing authorities to examine the apportionment plan of its body, according to the Secretary of State.
During the six-month period, the governing authority will determine if there exists any substantial variation in representation of election districts and then adopt an ordinance to either declare its apportionment to be equitable or provide a new apportionment plan.
The other company bidding on Police Jury work was Geographic Planning & Demographic Services. Their bid was $28,500.
