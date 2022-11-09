Jeannie Merrill Archer is Concordia Parish’s new assessor, according to unofficial Secretary of State numbers.
Archer tallied 3,470 votes to Stephen Dawkins’ 2,064 votes, collecting 63 percent of the votes.
Fred Butcher garnered 639 votes to win another term as School Board member of District One, Place A. Butcher beat Jennie Kimble, who collected 466 votes.
Fred Marsalis beat incumbent Raymond Riley, Sr., for the School Board District Two seat. Marsalis received 55 percent of the votes or 382. Riley collected 307 votes.
For the School Board District Three, Place A, Vanessa Houck received 68 percent of the votes, winning against incumbent Ricky Raven, Sr. Houck collected 971 votes and Raven received 462.
Angela Hayes will once again be the School Board member for District Four, Place B. Hayes was victorious over Ronnie Lewis, 515 to 503 votes. She won with 51 percent of the votes.
New School Board member for District Five, Place A is Wayne Wilson, Jr. who accumulated 1,081 votes or 73 percent.
Wilson beat incumbent Warren Enterkin who received 289 votes and Sandy Netherland Roberts who got 118 votes.
Incumbent Ridgecrest Mayor Veller Ray Carroll beat former village clerk Dorothy Evans with 52 percent of the votes. Carroll garnered 74 votes to Evans’ 69, according to unofficial Secretary of State numbers.
Forty-eight percent of Vidalia voters chose Ann Sidall as their new city judge. Sidall received 755 votes to Stuart Boykin’s 265 and Hu’Cheryl Walker’s 571.
In the Vidalia City Marshal’s race, Frank Duson beat Dustin Lemoine 1,106 to 495. Duson received 69 percent of the votes.
Statewide
Republican Julia Letlow will keep her seat as U.S. Rep. for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional district.
Letlow won the election with 68 percent, avoiding a runoff against Oscar Dantzler.
Letlow issued the following statement after winning re-election to a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue representing the people of the Fifth District for the next two years,” Letlow said. “As I’ve said from the beginning, this is not my seat, it belongs to the people, and I’m blessed by the overwhelming support that we received in all 24 parishes. When I first ran for Congress, I talked about finding hope after a tragic loss, and this campaign was about how we put that hope into action. I believe that the best days are ahead for our district, our state, and our country. I’m ready to return to Washington and begin working with my Republican colleagues to put forward solutions to our most pressing challenges.”
Additionally, Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second six-year term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats.
Addressing a crowd of about 200 people, during his victory speech at a watch party in Baton Rouge, Kennedy said the results “took my breath away.”
“I will promise you this, as long as I have a breath in my body and until you tell me to come home — by God I will refuse to be beaten.”
Amendments
Amendment number one dealing with larger stock investment trust funds failed
The proposed amendment to allow the state to increase to 65 percent the maximum amount of money in seven different trust funds that can be invested in equities on the stock market failed 64 percent to 36 percent, keeping tighter limits in place on the percentage of the trust funds’ money that can be invested in the stock market.
Amendment number two dealing with increased property tax exemptions for veterans with disabilities passed.
The proposed amendment to increase the property tax exemption available to veterans with service-related disabilities and to their surviving spouses after the veteran’s death to up to $150,000 passed 73 percent to 27 percent.
Amendment number three dealing with political activity for civil service workers when family members run for office failed.
The proposed amendment to allow most of Louisiana’s civil service employees to support certain campaign activities of a candidate for public office when that candidate is an immediate family member failed 67 percent to 33 percent.
Amendment number five dealing with local authority over property tax rates failed.
The proposed amendment to give local taxing bodies more time to decide if they want to “roll forward” millages that increase property taxes paid by businesses and homeowners failed 57 percent to 43 percent.
Amendment number six dealing with property tax assessment increase in Orleans Parish failed.
The proposed amendment to limit increases in the property tax liability of homes subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish, capping the reassessment increase to 10 percent of the residential property’s assessed value in the previous year, failed by a razor-thin vote of 642,462 against and 635,559 for.
Amendment number seven dealing with limits on involuntary servitude failed.
The proposed amendment to rework the state constitutional ban on slavery and involuntary servitude, allowing their use only for the “lawful administration of criminal justice” failed 61 percent to 39 percent when even the author of the amendment opposed it because the language was confusing.
Amendment number eight dealing with property tax assessment for certain people with disabilities passed.
The proposed amendment to remove the requirement that certain property owners with disabilities annually certify their income to receive a property tax rate freeze passed 55 percent to 45 percent.
