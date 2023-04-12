American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to finance the Concordia Parish Tax Assessor’s Office parish-wide flyover, improving the image accuracy of local tax rolls.
Police Jury members unanimously approved the payment at their Monday, April 10 meeting.
The completed flyover will provide the Tax Assessor’s Office oblique and 3D imagery that will be posted on its website. The 3D imagery, according to Tax Assessor Jeannie Archer, will give a more accurate tax roll and a better way to see improvements and measurements.
In past meetings, Archer met with Police Jury members requesting American ARPA money to fund the project. Archer estimated the cost being $116,000.
Additionally, Police Jury members chose not to roll over the public health millage tax.
“We’re going to save taxpayer money,” said Police Jury member Adam Probst who was leading the meeting in the absence of Police Jury President Collin Edwards.
A tax roll is an official record of property subject to property tax within a given jurisdiction. Tax rolls are usually maintained by the municipal government department to which the property taxes are owed.
Meanwhile, four proposals were received from the Brushy Bayou project. Jordan, Kaiser & Sessions of Natchez, Bryant Hammett & Associates of Ferriday, H. Davis Cole & Associates, LLC of New Orleans and Neel-Schaffer of Vicksburg submitted proposals for the project.
The project calls for installation of a grated box culvert in the Tensas River Levee and a portion of the Buckner Bayou discharge basin into the Tensas rather than down Cocodria Bayou.
When completed, the project will improve drainage and alleviate flooding in the northern portion of Concordia Parish by restoring natural drainage and discharge of stormwater into the Tensas River through Brushy Bayou.
In other news, Police Jury members decided to move forward with cost sharing estimates prepared by Shuler Consulting for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) paved roads repair.
To repair the damaged roads, the Police Jury will have to pay a 25 percent match of $267,000. Also, there were “gaps” in the paved roads where FEMA was not going to repair, according to Cathy Darden with the Police Jury.
With the cost of repairing the gaps, Police Jury will have to pay $1.4 million.
In other action, Police Jury members canceled their contract with CivicSource.
The New Orleans-based company is an auctioneer of tax-distressed real estate.
According to Police Jury representatives, most local adjudicated properties are not worth CivicSource’s minimum bids, leading to low sales through the company.
“This was costing the taxpayer unnecessary money,” Darden said.
Also Police Jury members approved membership dues to Kisatchie-Delta Regional Planning & Development District in the amount of $5,266.
The group also passed a resolution listing the benefits of Community Development Block Grants and the negative impacts which would be caused by cutting its funds.
