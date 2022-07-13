audit-report-fdd2252c29a24c4dac07ec7acfe8504e.jpg

Assets of Concordia Parish Assessor exceeded liabilities by approximately $1.6 million at the close of its fiscal year, according to a Louisiana Legislative Audit report.

The assessor’s assets totaled some $2.27 million for 2021 while liabilities came to $613,685, making up a positive net position at the end of its fiscal year on Dec. 31, 2021.

According to the report, the assessor’s general fund unreserved, undesigned fund balance of $2.02 million showed an increase of $224,856.

The difference in general fund revenues was due to an increase in ad valorem taxes and state revenue sharing and a decrease in fees, charges and commissions for services.

The Concordia Parish Assessor’s investment in capital assets for its governmental activities amounted to $34,065, according to the report. This investment included furniture and equipment.

According to the report, the assessor’s office listed some $1.61 million in cash and cash equivalents along with $399,524 in receivables.

Revenues in its governmental fund included ad valorem taxes totaling $686,511 and $19,286 in state funds - state revenue sharing.

Expenditures in its governmental funds included $411,652 in general government - taxation, $57,500 in personal services, $16,366 in travel and other charges and $7,752 in materials and supplies.

In the assessor’s budgetary comparison schedule of its general fund, the office received $686,511 in ad valorem taxes, making up the bulk of the general fund revenues.

The assessor’s office also spent $411,652 in personal services and related benefits followed by $57,500 in operating services in its budgetary comparison schedule of its general fund.

Jerry Clark was the Concordia Parish assessor with an annual salary of $131,797.

Mary Jo Finley, CPA, Inc., of West Monroe, performed the audit report and listed no findings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.