top story Assessor office assets exceeded liabilities by $1.6M By Joe Curtis / Sentinel writer Jul 13, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Assets of Concordia Parish Assessor exceeded liabilities by approximately $1.6 million at the close of its fiscal year, according to a Louisiana Legislative Audit report.The assessor’s assets totaled some $2.27 million for 2021 while liabilities came to $613,685, making up a positive net position at the end of its fiscal year on Dec. 31, 2021.According to the report, the assessor’s general fund unreserved, undesigned fund balance of $2.02 million showed an increase of $224,856. The difference in general fund revenues was due to an increase in ad valorem taxes and state revenue sharing and a decrease in fees, charges and commissions for services.The Concordia Parish Assessor’s investment in capital assets for its governmental activities amounted to $34,065, according to the report. This investment included furniture and equipment.According to the report, the assessor’s office listed some $1.61 million in cash and cash equivalents along with $399,524 in receivables. Revenues in its governmental fund included ad valorem taxes totaling $686,511 and $19,286 in state funds - state revenue sharing.Expenditures in its governmental funds included $411,652 in general government - taxation, $57,500 in personal services, $16,366 in travel and other charges and $7,752 in materials and supplies.In the assessor’s budgetary comparison schedule of its general fund, the office received $686,511 in ad valorem taxes, making up the bulk of the general fund revenues.The assessor’s office also spent $411,652 in personal services and related benefits followed by $57,500 in operating services in its budgetary comparison schedule of its general fund.Jerry Clark was the Concordia Parish assessor with an annual salary of $131,797.Mary Jo Finley, CPA, Inc., of West Monroe, performed the audit report and listed no findings. 