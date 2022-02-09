Concordia Parish School Board has a general fund balance of $22 million and its assets exceeded its liabilities by $66.9 million (net balance) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, according to a report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditors.
The general fund balance was an increase of approximately $311,000 from the previous year’s fund balance, but the net balance was a deficit for the previous year of $71.6 million.
Total net assets consisted of a net investment in capital assets of $14.7 million, which consisted of property and equipment; net position of $7.9 million was restricted from outside sources; and due to implementation of new Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB) requirements, unrestricted net position reflected a negative $92.5 million for payment of continuing obligations.
GASB is the accepted standard-setting body for establishing governmental accounting and financial reporting principles.
Additionally, the School Board’s government funds reported fund balances of $31.2 million, as compared to $29.4 million for 2020.
Largest source of revenue for the School Board was from the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP). It received approximately $22.5 million a decrease of 1.6% in 2021.
The second largest source of revenue was from sales/use tax of some $6.1 million, an increase of 11.1% following by ad valorem taxes amounting to $5.9 million, a 6% increase.
The School Board spent the most in regular education programs at approximately $19.2 million following by plant services withs some $3.97 million.
Instruction staff services cost the School Board $3.95 million followed by special eduction programs at $3.7 million.
School Board spent approximately $2.8 million on school administration.
The School Board has some $14.7 million invested in a broad range of capital assets, including land, buildings, furniture and equipment.
Additionally, the School Board had $362,378 in a promissory note and certificates of indebtedness outstanding.
The executed promissory, Taxable QSCB Revenue Bonds, was originally in the amount of $1.81 million. The bonds mature on March 1 of 2010 through 2024.
According to the audit, the most significant changes to the succeeding year’s budget was the increased cost in salaries and group benefits, including health insurance and retirement contributions.
Sales tax collections have previously been reported as holding steady, but during fiscal year 2021 the school system experienced an increase in those taxes. The same held true for ad valorem taxes. During the fiscal year, sales tax receipts increased by approximately 11%, and ad valorem taxes increased by approximately 6%.
According to the audit, 44% of junior high school classes had 34 students or more in Concordia Parish.
56% of high school classes has 27-33 students, and 31% of elementary classes had 21-26 students.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has set specific limits on the maximum size of classes at various grade levels. The maximum amount of students in grades K-3 is 26 students, and the maximum enrollment in grades 4-12 is 33 students.
Also, nine people served on the Concordia Parish School Board in 2021, namely Dorothy Parker, Fred Butcher, Warren Enterkin, Angela Hayes, John Bostic, Ricky Raven, Raymond Riley, Lisette Forman and Derrick Carson.
Superintendent was West Shirley in 2021.
Silas Simmons CPA and Advisors in Natchez performed the audit and listed no findings.
For more information about the 2021 audit go to lea.state.la.us.
