While corn and soybean market prices increase, farmers here are trying to get their crops in the ground, according to LSU AgCenter Agent Kylie Miller.
“Currently we are behind,” she said. “Frequent and heavy rainfall over the past several weeks has delayed planting and crop progress.”
Miller said corn growers “are trying to wrap up fertilizing between the dry days and I estimate the growth stages between V3-V7.”
She said farmers are behind in the planting of soybeans, which accounts for more acreage than any other crop in the parish.
“However, this wheat crop is managing good,” Miller said. “Farmers are itching to start planting again or replant. Let us all hope for some sunshine and a week or two of dry weather.
