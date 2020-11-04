Twenty-year-old Darione Bell received three consecutive life sentences last week for three counts of first degree murder and 30 years for aggravated burglary during court proceedings on October 28.
A 12-person jury in Vidalia on October 15 found Bell guilty of killing three Levee Heights residents on November 16, 2019.
The trial was held in the courtroom in the Concordia Parish Courthouse.
The murder victims included 85-year-old Rosey Hooper, a hospice patient, and her two sons, 67-year-old Johnny Hooper and 65-year Ellis Hooper. The three lived together at 113 Weaver Street in Levee Heights, which is perpendicular to Highway 425 near Ferriday.
District Attorney Brad Burget and 1st Assistant DA Joey Boothe called multiple witnesses for the state who described a horrific crime scene.
Evidence indicated Bell stood over the bed of a defenseless Rosey Hooper and stabbed her 30-plus times, causing so many head wounds that the coroner could not specify a precise number.
Johnny Hooper was beaten with a bar stool and stabbed multiple times.
Ellis Hooper was stabbed multiple times while lying in bed. He attempted to flee, leaving bloody handprints on the wall before collapsing to the floor.
Beneath his body was the murder weapon, a filet knife. It was severely bent due to its impact with the bones and skulls of the victims.
Burget said the motive was robbery and that the evidence against Bell was overwhelming, including DNA and video footage.
Judge John Reeves presided over Bell’s trial three weeks ago and sentenced him last week.
Andy Magoun defended Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.