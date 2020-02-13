A Ferriday man with multiple prior arrests was indicted Friday, Feb. 7, for the brutal murders last fall of three members of one family in the Sycamore subdivision across the highway from Ridgecrest.
The homicides were committed on November 16, 2019.
Indicted on three counts of first-degree murder was 20-year-old Darione K. Bell, 110 Weaver St. He was also indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.
In another case that involved the alleged rape of a juvenile, the grand jury found a no true bill -- a decision not to indict -- against Shiterrius D. Johnson of Ferriday.
The grand jury reported that “after reviewing the evidence and interviewing witnesses” it was returning a “no true bill” against Johnson in a case that involved conflicting evidence.
In the triple homicide, Bell was indicted in the deaths of Rosie N. Hooper, 85, Johnny Lee Hooper, 67, and Ellis C. Hooper, 65.
Bell was charged with three counts of first-degree murder after the bodies of the three victims were found in their residence at 113 Weaver Street.
The suspect allegedly used a knife in the murders. The crime scene has been described as shocking.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Hedrick said that at the time of the murders, Bell had been staying in a trailer near the victims’ home. Deputies found him there.
Hedrick said Bell had been identified in a burglary prior to the discovery of the triple homicide.
"The deputies started looking for him,” Hedrick said. “Meanwhile, a family member checking on her grandmother found the victims and called the sheriff's office."
Bell was additionally indicated on a charge of aggravated burglary in that “he did commit aggravated burglary upon Charles Lyles upon or about the 16th day of November.”
Bell has been arrested previously for aggravated assault with a firearm, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespassing, theft of a firearm, felony theft and criminal trespass in September of 2016, and attempted second-degree murder, felony theft and resisting an officer (seven counts) in May of 2019.
