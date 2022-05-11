Vidalia Alderman Jon Betts replaced Alderman Robert Gardner as mayor pro tempore Tuesday night during the town’s regular monthly meeting.
The veteran alderman will now assume the position as a “substitute” mayor in case Mayor Buz Craft can not fulfill his duties. According to Louisiana law, mayor pro tempore is selected by aldermen and presides at meetings in the mayor’s absence.
Recently, Gardner pled no contest to misdemeanor theft in Concordia Parish Court. With the no contest, Seventh Judicial Judge Kathy Johnson sentenced Gardner six months in parish jail which was suspended and one year probation on Monday.
Additionally, Gardner must pay $500 plus court cost, restitution to the Town of Vidalia and $40 per month probation fee.
The verdict stemmed from Gardner taking metered envelopes (postage paid) from the Town of Vidalia that were used by voters requesting absentee ballots from the Registrar of Voters office, according to District Attorney Brad Burget. The town’s return address on the envelopes had been “whited out” and the name of the voter requesting the absentee ballot written in on the return address.
Gardner was running for re-election at the time.
Mayor pro tempore “shall have all rights and powers granted to the mayor with regard to presiding at any such meeting,” according to Louisiana law.
Louisiana law goes on to state, “if the mayor is unable to carry out the duties of the office of the mayor by reason of physical or mental disability, as determined by a licensed physician, the mayor pro tempore shall perform all of the duties of the mayor for the duration of any such disability.”
Also, if a vacancy occurs in the office of the mayor, the mayor pro tempore shall perform all mayor duties until such time as the vacancy is filled as otherwise provided by law.
Leading the charge for Betts was Alderman Brent Smith who pointed to Betts’ decades of living and working in Vidalia.
“When I look on this board, Jon has been around the town for 20-something years,” Smith said. “He can step in and run this town. I don’t know why it has to be so complicated, especially what we have out there. I’m not trying to stir the pot. I’m just trying to do what is right for the town.”
The move was met with opposition from some in the crowd who attended the Tuesday meeting in support of Gardner. Several people who claimed to live in Vidalia or had Vidalia family members voiced their support. Many of their speeches had racial undercurrents and put the blame of the position change squarely on Craft who strongly denied the accusations.
“This is something that aldermen choose amongst themselves,” Craft said. “This is something that this council can select anybody at any time. It makes no difference to me. I don’t recommend because it is not my position. Now, there has been accusations that it is me doing this. It is not me.”
According to Smith, he chose Betts because he thought he was the “best representation” for Vidalia.
“It’s nothing to do with Robert,” Smith said. “I’m not asking Robert to step down as alderman. But this has been a concern of mine since COVID. If Buz was to go down, who is qualified to run the town? This is what it is all about. It is about all you guys. We have to have the best representation we can put out there. It has been demonstrated that he might not be who we need to represent the town.”
Voting Betts to be mayor pro tempore were Alderwoman Rosa Demby, Smith and Betts.
Voting against the measure were Alderman Tommy Probst and Gardner.
“There is no documentation that says that I can not serve as mayor pro tem or alderman,” Gardner said after the vote.
Probst said his nay vote was not about Gardner but him not being represented in the mayor pro tempore talk.
“I took offense to the comments made,” Probst said. “I heard Demby’s name. I heard Betts’ name. I never heard Probst’s name, but I am qualified. Right?”
Meanwhile, American Cruise Line is still coming to Vidalia, but its arrival has been delayed due to the proposed dock’s length.
According to Craft, plans are being resubmitted with a shorter dock or possibly the location of the dock will be moved further south but still be within Vidalia’s city limits.
In other news, Craft warned those in attendance of possible higher utility costs this summer.
Louisiana public energy’s price last year at this time was approximately $30 a megawatt. Since last year, the price has climbed to $70 a megawatt with expectations of going higher.
“Here is the scary part,” Craft said. “My projections are capacity prices will jump to $236 a megawatt.”
Causes of the extreme jump is high cost of natural gas and line transportation costs of natural gas, Craft said.
Peak summer usage is estimated to be 124 gigawatts of power.
“Right now, they are projecting 116 megawatts to 117 megawatts,” Craft said. “There could be rolling blackouts. There could be controlled blackouts. We are going to try to minimize that. We have discussed other things with ARPA money that we can get relief to citizens if we can get approval. I will be coming to the council and asking for some help to handle these costs to help out citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.