Concordia Parish’s voting districts will undergo minor changes under reapportionment, according to Bill Blair of Strategic Demographics.
Blair explained the differences found during the decennial U.S. Census in a March 24 public meeting at Concordia Parish Courthouse attended by Police Jury and School Board members.
“This is not major surgery, but it is surgery,” Blair said. “I feel the fix is fairly easy. (The Districts) are just a little bit out of whack.”
Information collected by the Census is used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased.
Reapportionment assures “equal protection” under the Voting Rights Acts of 1965, outlawing discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War, including literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting.
Districts must be apportioned according to population. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population can not have more than a five percent deviation.
The district’s correct population validates the “one person, one vote” which refers to the rule that one person’s voting power be nearly equivalent to another person’s within the same state.
Equal population, voting districts with five percent or less deviation, is the end result of Blair’s duties. Population equality is accomplished by Concordia Parish’s total population divided by its nine voting districts.
According to Blair, District 3-B had the largest deviation at 19.5 percent, gaining 389 people.
District 1-B had a deviation of -14.24 percent losing 284 people followed by District 2 with a -8.07 percent deviation, losing 161 people.
District 5-B gained 152 people and had a deviation of 7.62 percent.
Police Jury and School Board members seemed to want the same voting districts.
“We’re going to try to be on the same page,” said Police Jury member Joseph Parker.
In a step toward “equal population” in Concordia Parish’s voting districts, Police Jury members passed an ordinance pertaining to malapportionment for census redistricting at their March 24 meeting.
According to the ordinance, “The current districting plan of single member and multi-member districts of the Concordia Parish Police Jury is malapportionment utilizing the population data from the 2020 federal decennial census, and the Concordia Parish Police Jury shall adopt a new districting plan for use in the next regularly scheduled election.”
Malapportionment is poorly apportioned, especially divided, organized or structured in a manner that prevents large sections of a population from having equitable representation in a legislative body.
Census numbers
Concordia Parish has 20,822 people, losing 7.5 percent or 1,563 of its residents in a decade, according to Census data.
Census data showed 58.3 percent of Concordia Parish were white, and 39.8 percent were black. The Hispanic population made up 1.7 percent of the population and only one percent were two or more races. Asian residents numbered .4 percent while American Indian’s were .5 percent of the population.
Louisiana’s population grew a mere 2.7 percent, according to Census data. The national average was 7.4 percent.
Data from the 2020 U.S. Census shows that 45 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes lost population over the last decade. Louisiana was fifth in the nation for slowest population growth; the only parishes that saw growth were the main urban ones and their suburbs.
