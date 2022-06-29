Kathy Cook has enjoyed being a part of the Lake St. John Blessing of the Flotilla for a long time.
Now she has even more reason to enjoy it.
Cook is the grand marshall for the 30th Blessing of the Flotilla, which will be held Saturday.
The procession will begin at 2 p.m. at Tom Bell’s.
Registration will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at Spokane.
Entry fee is $15.
Cook first took part in the flotilla when her parents, Coye and Barbara, moved to the lake in 1994. Kathy and husband Mike moved to the lake in 1997.
“It’s always fun at the lake,” Cook said. “My kids are very excited. We’re going to have a big group this year. Our kids were part of this and now their kids are part of it. It makes it more special. It’s the one time we can all come together and have fun.”
There is no theme and boats can decorate patriotic or non-patriotic.
First place receives $2,500, second place $1,500 and third place $1,000.
As part of the festivities, Cook will recognize past grand marshals and kings and queens at The Oxbow. Live music will also be played from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Family and friends of the current and past honorees are invited.
To participates in the flotilla, sponsorships are gold for $250 which includes four T-shirts, four doozies and a poster.
Silver is $150 and includes 3 T-shirts, three Koozies and a poster.
Bronze is $100 and includes two T-shirts, two Koozies and a poster.
Community is $50.
Fireworks will follow the blessing of the boats.
Liberty Loop on Lake Concordia
The eighth annual Liberty Loop on Lake Concordia will take place on July 2.
Lineup for the annual event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the north end of the lake. Participants are asked to decorate their boats and piers red, white and blue.
A fireworks display will be a dusk near the Stubbs’ pier.
