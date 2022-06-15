Blighted properties dominated discussions at the Concordia Parish Police Jury June 13 meeting.
Properties located around Freeman Road and Concordia Park area were mainly discussed by Police Jury members along with concerned citizens, Jacinta Walker, Catherine Cartwright and meeting regular Willie Dunbar.
Dunbar, a former juror, seemed to bait a Police Jury employee at the end of the meeting, causing an argument between the two right as the meeting was adjourned.
Police Jury members were seen after the meeting in the hallways speaking to Dunbar and no further bickering could be heard.
During the ordinance violations segment, Police Jury members listed areas on Freeman Road and Concordia Park that had obnoxious weeds and trash.
When a property violating an ordinance is identified, the Police Jury will send the owner a certified letter, requiring the owner to clean it up.
According to Louisiana law, “any municipality or parish may prescribe civil fines for blighted property, abandoned property, or violation of public health, housing, fire code, environmental, and historic district ordinances in the municipality or parish by owners of immovable property, their agents, tenants, or representatives pursuant to the procedures for administrative adjudication.”
Louisiana law goes on to state an ordinance must provide a time period for persons charged with owning blighted or abandoned property to have a hearing to explain his or her case.
According to Louisiana law, “The municipality or parish shall have a lien and privilege against the immovable property in or on which the violation occurred. The lien and privilege shall secure all fines, costs, and penalties which are assessed by the municipality or parish. For the lien and privilege to arise and exist, the order, judgment, notice of judgment, or lien assessing any fines, costs, and penalties shall be recorded in the mortgage office of the parish in which the immovable property, or any portion thereof, in or on which the violation occurred, is situated.”
Liens placed against the property will be included in the next annual ad valorem tax bill and be paid along with the taxes. Failure to pay the liens shall cause the property to be subject to the same provisions of law as govern tax sales.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members agreed to start advertising for a new secretary-treasurer. Sandi Burley, current secretary-treasurer is resigning her post after accepting a job with Syrah Technologies. Burley informed Police Jury members of her decision in an executive session during the May 23 meeting.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved occupational licenses for Alligator Alley, 6179 La Hwy 568, and Criton Epuipment, 606 Nichols Drive.
The group approved liquor license renewals to Paul’s Grocery of Eva, Sonny’s Food Mart, Bottom’s Up, The Landing, Fuel Trac Monterey, Fuel Trac Marina, PJ’s Corner Stop and Karl’s Lounge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.