A RaceWay convenience store will be built along US Hwy 84 near Vidalia in the near future.
Vidalia’s Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved the development of a tract that will house the store at their March 30 meeting.
The store will be located on three acres across from Walmart, according to John Thompson civil engineer and project designer. The brick store will be 3,000 square foot and sell gas in front capable of serving 16 cars and diesel in the back capable of serving three 18 wheelers.
“This is not a truck stop with overnight parking,” Thompson said. “This is simply a gas station catering to 18 wheelers.”
In order for the purchase to go forward, the Planning and Zoning Board had to rezone the property from commercial mixed to community commercial.
The three acres were part of a 65-acre tract originally designed for Vidalia’s Square on Carter. The project was surrounded by controversy including an FBI investigation into wrongdoing by former Mayor Hyram Copeland. No prosecutable criminal violation was discovered by the FBI.
Square on Carter was originally planned to be an upscale shopping district complete with townhouse apartments.
The original zoning “restricts your building to be 15 feet or less off the property line,” according to Thompson.
Additionally, the Planning and Zoning Board agreed to exclude a zoning ordinance that would have prohibited fuel pumps and canopies in the property’s front.
Planning and Zoning Board members also amended a zoning ordinance limiting pole signs at 32 square feet to no greater than 200 square feet and a zoning ordinance restricting the color of electronic lights to only amber or white.
To the limiting of signs being 32 square feet, Thompson said, “That is extremely restrictive. RaceWay is more in line of 150 to 200 square feet. We want to ask for a larger (sign) to be consistent to what is already out there.”
To the restricting of color, Thompson commented “red and green” lights are a national standard color for fuel prices with red being gas and green being diesel.
“We do need to address several of these ordinances dealing with our signs,” said Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft who was in attendance. “I don’t know why they put the commercial mixed maybe they were trying to make it an economic empowerment zone. But, I think it is going to be a stepping stone for good development in that whole area. It’s going to open the door for more development.”
Next, Vidalia Town Council members will introduce a proposal to vote on allowing RaceWay store to build in their April meeting then vote on it in their May meeting.
RaceWay is a subsidiary of RaceTrac. In the RaceWay network, operators pay a commission per gallon of gasoline sold, with inside inventory and sales being the responsibility of the operator. There are more than 200 RaceWay locations in 11 states, according to the company’s website.
According to Johnson, the convenience store will possibly be open next summer.
