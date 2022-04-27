Bill Blair of Strategic Demographics will meet with Concordia Parish Police Jury and School Board members on Thursday and Friday to go over redrawing of local voting districts.
The announcement was made at the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Monday night.
In a March 24 public meeting, Blair claimed the information found in the decennial U.S. Census showed Concordia’s districts needing little change and undergoing minor redistricting.
“This is not major surgery, but it is surgery,” Blair said in the previous meeting. “I feel the fix is fairly easy. (The Districts) are just a little bit out of whack.”
Strategic Demographics’ end goal is to have voting districts that have less than a five percent deviation in population.
According to Blair, District 3-B had the largest deviation at 19.5 percent, gaining 389 people.
District 1-B had a deviation of -14.24 percent losing 284 people followed by District 2 with a -8.07 percent deviation, losing 161 people.
District 5-B gained 152 people and had a deviation of 7.62 percent.
At the March 24 meeting, Police Jury and School Board members seemed to want the same voting districts.
Blair will meet with board members a few at a time in order to avoid violating the open meetings law.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members revised a resolution, changing the wording from “parish general funds” to “parish operating funds” in the American Rescue Funds Act (ARPA) money allocation.
According to the resolution, ARPA funds are allocated to Lake St. John Water Works - $150,000, Monterey Rural Water System - $300,000, Concordia Water Works District 1 - $300,000, Concordia Parish Sewage District No. 1 - $400,000, broadband - $200,000, capital expenditures for drainage projects - $250,000, administration for parish other allocation projects - $75,000 and parish operating funds (general, highway, drainage, etc) $2,065,00 (if other allocations do not have a cost overrun).
Specifically, Monterey Rural Water System requested softening resin, totaling $84,600 plus $1,500 in tax and freight charges. Money will come out of ARPA funds and was approved by Police Jury members in a separate agenda item.
Additionally, Police Jury members unanimously approved the appointment of Martin Hammett Jr., to replace Jerry Stallings to the Concordia Parish Airport Authority.
Hammett will serve a three-year period as a member. Stallings, a longtime member of Concordia Parish Airport Authority, passed away unexpectedly.
“As a current private pilot, and retired craft labor supervisor for Siemens, Mr. Hammett’s knowledge, experience and expertise will be welcomed as a member on the board,” wrote Carl Sayers, board president/chairman, to the Police Jury.
According to Sayers’ letter, the local airport continues to experience an increase in capital assets, fuel sales, and aircraft operations.
“To accomplish our goal, we offer reduced fuel prices, courtesy car availability, nice clean facilities, and a safe and well-maintained airport for all aviation activities,” wrote Sayers. “We do this using volunteer board member management and our own labor. The airport has no paid employees.”
In other action, Police Jury members approved occupational licenses to: Cenla Pregnancy Center dba Miss Lou Pregnancy Center (a wellness center) at 4951 La Hwy 84 Vidalia; Swampyard Enterprise (a record/movie/film company; apparel and shoes) at 255 Mimosa Drive; Carolyn’s Interior Design (interior decorating) at 255 Mimosa Drive; and Boggy Bayou Processors, LLC (meat processing) at 603 Boggy Bayou Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.