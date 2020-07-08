The Concordia Parish School Board on Thursday night will determine its class schedule for the 2020 fall semester, which begins August 7.
School facilities were closed to students during the spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the state is presently in a Phase 2 reopening plan.
Superintendent Whest Shirley will present three options to the board, including:
-- Face to face: Complete return to classrooms.
-- Hybrid: Two days a week at school facilities.
-- Totally virtual.
Shirley said the options were prepared following a study by the parishwide Reopening Committee.
He said all plans are subject to change depending on the spread of the virus.
Shirley said residents wishing to listen in to the board’s virtual meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday may go the School Board’s Facebook or social media pages for access to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.