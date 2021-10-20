District 5B School Board member John Bostic announced last week that he is stepping down from board at the end of the month.
He is in his second term and has served almost seven years total.
Bostic made his announcement during the regular meeting of the School Board On Oct. 14.
Board member Derrick Carson and Board President Fred Butcher thanked Bostic for his service to the board and to the school system.
Bostic said Tuesday it has been a “rewarding” experience to be on the board and to serve the public.
“I spent a lot of time at the school board office,” he said. “Obviously, I enjoy people and students and I always missed them when I retired. You make so many friends with the people you work with and with the students who become lifelong friends.”
He said he was gratified that “the folks of Monterey accepted me as one of their own” and that Monterey became his home.
Bostic said he would be moving to northwest Louisiana to be closer to family.
He said he was especially proud that Monterey school is getting a new gym. The facility is now under construction and expected to be completed by next spring.
“People have wanted this for a long time and it was time to get it,” he said. “It will be a very nice facility.”
Construction of the gym has been delayed for various reasons, including weather. The completion date is currently set at for May 1, 2022.
In September 2020, the School Board awarded the contract for construction of the project to Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. of Farmerville for $3,520,000. That included the base bid $3,210,000 and alternative bids of $102,000 for retractable bleachers and dressing room lockers, and $208,000 for the parking lot.
The 15,940 square-feet facility will feature a permanent stage, bleachers concession and parking.
The architectural firm M3A of Jackson, Miss., designed the gym.
