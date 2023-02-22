Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
The 2023 Brightest Stars Ball will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center.
The private-invite-registration-only semi-formal event is for local citizens with special needs ages 16 and up.
“The idea of the ball started in 2018, when Melissa (Stubblefield Vaughan) and I volunteered at Tim Tebow's "Night to Shine" event in Los Angeles, California,” said Brightest Stars organizer Ronnie Calhoun. “We knew we wanted to bring something like that to the Miss-Lou, and we started researching how to bring the Tim Tebow event here. One of the criteria I found was that the Tim Tebow event has to go through a church. My worry with that was that in a small town, non-members of the church may not feel included or comfortable. I didn't want it to be any qualifiers to participate in this event. It isn't about black or white, rich or poor, Baptist or Catholic, or anything else. Our night is truly about our special guests and everyone who registers is welcome (ages 16 and up).”
Calhoun approached former Concordia Parish School Board Director of Special Population Mary Huhn about the project.
“It took off from there,” Calhoun said.
The gala includes a ride on a party bus, a red carpet entrance, music, food, dancing, photo booth, formal pictures and ends with each one of the special guests being recognized and receiving a crown or tiara.
The first event in 2019 had 28 special guests.
“It has doubled in size since then, with almost 60 participants this year,” Calhoun said.
This year’s ball will be held in honor of former Vidalia High teacher and coach Tyberia Bell, who died last August.
“Tyberia was a staple of this ball since its beginning,” Calhoun said. “She knew many of the special guests from teaching them over the years and she made a big impact in many of their lives. It is a private-invite-registration only event because of the nature of what it is.”
