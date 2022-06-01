Sandi Burley, Police Jury secretary-treasurer, is resigning from her position.
Burley’s official last day is June 10, but she will attend the June 13 Police Jury meeting. Burley informed Police Jury members of her decision in an executive session during the May 23 meeting.
After the Police Jury, Burley will be employed by Syrah Technologies as an administrative assistant.
“I’ve learned so much,” Burley said. “I love what I do and all the people that I have met.”
Burley did not rule out working for the Police Jury part-time. With Burley’s guidance, the Police Jury has several large parish projects in the works.
“We have over $20 million in projects,” she said. “I just can’t completely walk away from those projects.”
Burley has filled the secretary-treasurer position since September 2017, a position where she has had to wear “many hats.”
“As secretary, you have to be at meetings and execute ordinance letters,” Burley said. “As treasurer, you have to make sure everybody is compliant with LLA guidelines.”
Along with attending meetings, executing official Police Jury letters and ensuring compliance, secretary - treasurers are the overall administrators of financial activities, prepare annual budgets, procure all property and list materials and services under a central purchasing system. Many secretary -treasurers also maintain an inventory of parish property.
According to Burley, Police Jury members have instructed her to compile a list of all of her duties and responsibilities so they may have a checklist.
The position will be posted at the Police Jury office in the Concordia Parish Courthouse and be published in the Concordia Sentinel.
Burley’s professional background prepared her for the extensive list of duties. Before being the secretary-treasurer, she worked in nursing home administration and owned a wedding magazine.
