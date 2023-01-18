Fred Butcher was re-elected Concordia Parish School Board president for another year Jan. 12 during the group’s regular monthly meeting.
Butcher garnered the position on a 6-3 vote from a motion by School Board member Derrick Carson. School Board member Lisette Forman was named vice president in the same motion.
Butcher’s nomination faced opposition when School Board member Vanessa Houck, in her first meeting, nominated Matt Taunton as president and Fred Marsalis as vice president. The nomination failed with five members voting against it and four voting for the measure.
Marsalis voted for himself for president, but when the motion failed he also voted for Butcher.
After the vote, Butcher called for unity among the School Board members.
“We want to thank each of you for voting for Ms. Foreman and myself and for those that did not vote for us. We still have a job to do, and we are going work together,” Butcher said. “We need to find a way to work together for the children of Concordia Parish.”
Meanwhile, School Board members accepted an approximate $85,000 bid for remediation of mold at its central building from apparent low bidder Superior Contract Cleaning of Scott. The award is contingent on if the bid price is still accurate.
The building was closed this summer until it was deemed safe to re-enter. Since the closure, central headquarters has been moved to three different locations throughout the parish.
Before approving the bid, School Board officials hired consultant engineers to look at the building. The consultants found a “high moisture content” in some areas, according to Tom O’Neal, director of business affairs. The building’s owner also brought inspectors into the building and found “maintenance issues.”
The School Board leases the building for $2,500 per month until summer of 2026. The entity has been in the building for 22 years.
Carson seemed to be against repairing the leased building but voted for the remediation.
“If we fix the building and get evicted and have to leave, everything we do stays with the building,” Carson said. “We are basically fixing the building up for someone else.”
School Superintendent Toyua Bachus recommended remediation the mold and repairing the problem that caused the mold. There were two bids. One was to just remediate the mold while the second bid was to remediate and repair the problem.
After agreeing to remediate the building, School Board members approved receiving bids on repairing problems that led to the mold. Carson, a lawyer, was against the move due to the possibility of improper use of public funds.
“Will we be giving away public funds if we fix someone else’s building and then we have to leave that building and we’re fixing it up and increasing its value?” Carson asked. “Are we improperly using public funds? The contract does not call for us to enhance what is there. It calls for us to leave it in the conditions we found it.”
Additionally, School Board members agreed to have an architect draw up specifications and advertise for bids on HVAC systems for Ferriday schools. ESSER funds will be used to bankroll the project. School Board officials estimate $2.6 million will be needed for the project.
Information for HVAC upgrades for Vidalia and Monterey schools has not been turned in.
In other action, School Board members entered into executive session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss what Butcher called, “litigation.”
