Clayton Police Chief Bobby Madison and two candidates running for the District 1 Justice of the Peace post have been disqualified, according to Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber.
Questions also remain concerning the town’s aldermen positions.
Madison was the only candidate to qualify recently for the police chief post in Clayton for the April 4 election.
Also Tuesday, Justin Conner became the apparent winner of the District 1 Justice of the Peace post after his two opponents – Charles Gill Jr. and Clifton Smith -- were disqualified.
Judge John Reeves presided over a proceeding Tuesday in which the qualifying issues were heard.
Webber said Madison had failed to pay a $3,000 fine issued by the Board of Ethics concerning the reporting of financial matters involving his last campaign four years ago, thus disqualifying him for re-election.
Additionally, Judge Reeves determined that two of the JP candidates – Charles Gill Jr. and Clifton Smith – did not live in District 1.
Clayton will hold a special meeting Tuesday night in which the police chief issue will be addressed as well as aldermen posts. It was believed that Clayton had reduced its number of aldermen from five to three but its unclear whether the proper paperwork was filed last year.
Only three candidates qualified for aldermen posts in Clayton two weeks ago -- Willie L. “Bill” Evans (D) (incumbent), Shannon Burns Madison (D) (incumbent) and Carl R. Thompson Sr. (D).
