More than $7,000 was collected through donations for the Concordia Christmas Charity Fund in 2019, according to drive chairman Rena Pitts.
The amount was down from almost $10,000 collected in 2018.
Pitts said $4,011.87 was used to by gift cards and toys, while $3,718.51 was used for food.
The amount expended totaled $7,730.38.
CCCF assisted 700 individuals this holiday season, Pitts said.
Gifts and grocery bags were presented on Dec. 20.
Pitts said 404 children, ages 1 to 12 years, were given toys or gift cards, while 225 families and senior citizens were each given a bag of groceries.
She said extra toys were given to the Vidalia Police Department “for 32 children who they took shopping for new clothes.”
Pitts said there were 20 plus walk-ins on Dec. 20 that were also given a bag of groceries and a gift card or a toy for the children.
In 2018, 450 children ages 2 to 12 were given toys or gift cards, while 250 families and senior citizens were each given a bag of groceries
The fund assisted approximately 700 people last Christmas, Pitts said.
Expenditures totaled $9,816.35 with $4,909.36 spent on toys and gift cards and $4,906.99 on food, including ham, garlic links, green beans, corn, sugar, rice, canned sweet potatoes, a large candy cane with candy inside it, cookies or a box of popcorn.
Additionally, 20-plus walk-ins on the day of distribution were provided a bag of groceries, a gift card or a toy for the children.
