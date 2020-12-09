The Concordia Christmas Charity Fund (CCCF) announced this week that gifts and food will once again be provided but in a different manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
CCCF drive chairman Rena Pitts said gift certificates for food to be purchased at Ferriday Market will be presented Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ferriday High School.
She said toys will be available for children 2 years to 12 years old.
Masks are required on distribution day.
One person from a family will be allowed in the cafeteria to get the gift certificate and pick out toys, Pitts said.
Donations in memory or in honor of someone can be given at the branches of Concordia Bank or Delta Bank.
“Because of the virus there are no applications this year to keep contact at a minimum,” Pitts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.