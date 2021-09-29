The Concordia Parish Police Jury during its regular meeting Monday night requested minutes and other information from the Concordia Council on Aging.
There was only a brief discussion on the matter, and no reasons for the requests were outlined.
On the recommendation of Jury President Joe Parker, the Jury asked for CCOA’s minutes for the years 2020 and 2021, its budget for 2021-22 and for a list of board members.
CCOA provides local services to the elderly, families and caregivers through local outreach as well social and health services.
According to the last fiscal audit, the Concordia Council on Aging (CCOA) recorded a net increase in overall net position of $127,060 or 20% during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
CCOA’s activities are funded by federal and state grants, and tax revenues.
A four-mill property tax generated the council $517,057 during the 2020 fiscal year.
In other business, the Jury sat as a board of review for the 2021 tax roll.
Assessor Jerry Clark said a list of assessments for real and personal property for the parish for 2021 was prepared and provided daily for inspection by taxpayers and others from Aug. 26 through Sept. 10,
A notice of exposure was published in the official journal on Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.
Clark said the exposure period is over that he has certified the 2021 assessment list.
In other action, the Jury ratified the second quarter budget review and voted to advertise for requests for proposals for chemical and material (culverts) for 2022.
