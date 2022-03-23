Concordia Parish Police Jury will host a Census Data review meeting Thursday, March 24 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Court House.
The meeting’s guest speaker will be Bill Blair of Strategic Demographics. Earlier this year, Police Jury and School Board members accepted Strategic Demographics to review U.S. Census Bureau data and possibly rework district voting lines.
Louisiana law provides a mandatory six month timeframe after official census release data for all parish and city governing authorities to examine the apportionment plan of its body, according to Louisiana Secretary of State.
During the six month period, the governing authority will determine if there exist any substantial variation in representation of election districts and then adopt an ordinance to either declare its apportionment to be equitable or provide a new apportionment plan.
Districts must be apportioned according to population. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population can not have a five percent deviation.
According to Strategic Demographics, District 3-B had the largest deviation at 19.5 percent, gaining 389 people.
District 1-B had a deviation of -14.24 percent losing 284 people followed by District 2 with a -8.07 percent deviation, losing 161 people.
District 5-B gained 152 people and had a deviation of 7.62 percent.
Police Jury and School Board district boundaries also must have physical features such as highways, rivers or landmarks, according to Louisiana Secretary of State. Each district should comply with the Voting Rights Act, be compact and contiguous.
Earlier in their March meeting, Police Jury members tabled an ordinance pertaining to malapportionmnet for Census redistricting.
According to the ordinance, “The current districting plan of single member and multi-member districts of the Concordia Parish Police Jury is malapportionment utilizing the population data from the 2020 federal decennial census, and the Concordia Parish Police Jury shall adopt a new districting plan for use in the next regularly scheduled election.”
Malapportionment is poorly apportioned, especially divided, organized or structured in a manner that prevents large sections of a population from having equitable representation in a legislative body.
No Police Jury motions or formal actions will take place during the meeting.
