The Concordia Parish Police Jury revisited the appointment of members to the Library Board Tuesday night resulting in the reappointment of longtime member Renard Chatman.
Two weeks ago, the Jury appointed James Lee in place of the late Marjorie Vogt and reappointed Bobby Sheppard, but rejected the library board’s additional request to reappoint Chatman.
In his place, the Jury selected Rachea Bailey.
But during a special meeting Tuesday to discuss drainage, the Jury revisited the issue and cited a 1990 Jury resolution that Library Board recommendations for board members be accepted.
That action in 1990 was approved on a motion by Fred Falkenheiner and a second by Gene Allen.
After rescinding its action from two weeks ago, jurors then agreed to accept the Library Board recommendations and appointed Lee, Sheppard and Chatman.
Juror Willie Bill Yearby, the lone juror to oppose the action, said he would seek an Attorney General opinion on the matter.
In 2018, Chatman was the recipient of the James O. Modisette Award as a Public Library Trustee, a statewide honor presented annually to the outstanding library board member in Louisiana.
“He has done a very good job for you,” Taylor told the Jury two weeks ago.
